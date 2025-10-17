Tide Lines will play their biggest ever headline show at the OVO Hydro next year to celebrate ten years together. | Contributed

The Scottish band with celebrate 10 years together with their biggest ever headline show.

Tide Lines have announced a massive one-off arena show in Glasgow to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

Their biggest ever headline gig, the Scottish folk pop group will play the OVO Hydro next September as part of their Big Birthday Bash.

Reflecting on the milestone, vocalist and guitarist Robert Robertson said: “We wanted to put on a really special, one-off show to celebrate our 10th birthday.

“This could only ever be in Glasgow! It’s where we met, first recorded and rehearsed together, and it’s also the subject of our latest album. The Hydro is such an iconic venue on the banks of the Clyde – an area that’s been right at the heart of our ten-year story. It’s the biggest headline show we’ve ever done, so it’s going to be a massive party!”

The band, who are originally from Mull and are now based in Glasgow, jokingly asked fans on social media to share the news far and wide to help them fill the venue.

If you would like to help Tide Lines celebrate ten years together, here’s how to get tickets and presale for their OVO Hydro show.

Big Birthday Bash: When will Tide Lines play the OVO Hydro?

Tide Lines will headline the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, September 19 2026.

The band’s Big Birthday Bash will follow shows in cities including Belfast, Liverpool and Leeds as part of their UK and Europe tour earlier that year.

As for the remainder of 2025, Tide Lines have shows lined up in Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban over the coming months.

Here are all of Tide Lines’ upcoming Scottish tour dates:

Thursday, November 20 2025 - Edinburgh Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)

Friday, November 21 2025 - Stirling Albert Halls (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 2025 - Dundee Caird Hall

Thursday, December 18 2025 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday, December 19 2025 - Inverness Leisure Centre

Saturday, December 20 2025 - Oban Corran Halls

Saturday, September 19 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tide Lines will be joined by Aimee Carty in Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee, with Nati. providing support for their shows in Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban.

You can find out more on the band’s website.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Tide Lines tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 24 via Ticketmaster.

Is there Tide Lines presale?

Yes, there are several presales for Tide Lines’ Big Birthday Bash in Glasgow.

Fans who sign up for artist presale will be able to access tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 21.

There is then OVO presale for Tide Lines, which will be open only to OVO Energy customers registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme. This presale will also begin at 10am on Tuesday, October 21.

In addition, there’s also a separate venue presale which will begin from 10am on Wednesday, October 22. This can be accessed by signing up for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter before 4pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Artist presale : From 10am on Tuesday, October 21

: From 10am on Tuesday, October 21 OVO presale : From 10am on Tuesday, October 21

: From 10am on Tuesday, October 21 Venue presale: From 10am on Wednesday, October 22

How much are Tide Lines Glasgow tickets?

Tickets prices for Tide Lines’ show at the OVO Hydro will cost from £39.40 - £45.10, not including fees,

This will vary based on ticket type, such as seated or standing.

Are there any restrictions?

If you are planning on getting tickets, there is a limit of 6 per person and per household.

Only children over 5 will be able to attend, with standing open to over 14s only. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.