Held annually from 1994 to 2016, T in the Park was Scotland’s biggest music festival for over 20 years.

It was first held at Strathclyde Country Park near Glasgow, then the disused Balado Airfield near Kinross, and lastly (less than successfully) at Strathallan Castle.

The 2017 event was ultimately cancelled due to problems the year before – and the new TRNSMT festival took its place, without the camping, at Glasgow Green the same year.

The line-ups - and the crowds - were legendary, with the likes of Blur, Pulp, Oasis, and Radiohead just some of the highlights in the early Britpop years.

Later editions saw a roll call of legends, with R.E.M., Foo Fighters, The Who, Kraftwerk, Green Day, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Kylie Minogue, and James Brown all appearing. Even David Bowie had been scheduled to play in 2004, but had to pull out at the last minute due to illness and was replaced by a memorable set from The Darkness.

Ever since it was scrapped there have been demands for its return and rumours that its revival was immiment.

None have ever proved to be true, but there are a few indications that there’s a chance that the festival may yet come back from the dead - perhaps at the expense of TRNSMT.

Here are 10 reasons why.

1 . No 2026 dates All of the major festivals have released their dates for 2026, while some including Primavera and Bearded Theory have revealed their lineups too. Even Glastonbury chiefs have confirmed when it will be on in 2027. There's been nothing from TRNSMT, even though it tends to take place on the same weekend each year. TRNSMT directly took the place of T in the Park, so if it isn't happening in 2026...

2 . No TRNSMT early birds Usually TRNSMT-goers wake up the next day to a sore head and a cheery email urging them to take advantage of an 'early bird' ticket offer to the following year's festival. No such email has yet been sent. If TRSNMT isn't happening we all know what could take its place.

3 . Nostalgia Oasis, Blur, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Pulp, Supergrass...countless 90s bands all are more popular than ever in 2025, releasing new albums and selling out huge venues. Even the likes of Sleeper and Echobelly are back on the road at the moment. All these bands played T in the Park in the early days of Britpop in the mid-90s, so imagine the demand for a similar event today. Get Oasis to headline and you probably have the biggest British festival of the year.