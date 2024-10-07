Stereophonics will headline a huge show at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

The Welsh rock band are the second headline act to be announced for Glasgow’s Summer Sessions.

Best known for songs such as Dakota and Have A Nice Day, the Welsh rock group will play Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Saturday, June 28 next year.

One of the UK’s most enduring bands, their Scottish date is part of their Stadium Anthems Summer '25 Tour, which includes shows in cities including Belfast, London and Cardiff.

When will Stereophonics perform at Bellahouston Park?

As well as their huge headline show as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions, Stereophonics will also play stadiums around the UK and Ireland in 2025.

They will perform at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Saturday, June 28, 2025, with their tour starting earlier that month.

Here’s is the full list of Stereophonics UK and Ireland tour dates.

Thursday, June 05 2025 - Belfast Ormeau Park

Friday, June 06 2025 - Dublin St Annes Park

Saturday, June 07 2025 - Cork Virgin Media Park

Saturday, June 14 2025 - Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium

Saturday, June 21 2025 - Isle Of Wight Seaclose Park

Saturday, June 28 2025 - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Friday, July 04 2025 - London Finsbury Park

Saturday, July 12 2025 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

When do Stereophonics tickets go on sale?

Stereophonics tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 11.

Fans can purchase tickets from sites including Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigantic. For the best chance of securing tickets, make sure to log in or register with your preferred ticket site in advance, ensuring you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

Stereophonics Glasgow presale

If you’d rather be ahead of the curve and secure tickets during Stereophonics’ presale, there are several options available for their Glasgow date.

Available for all of Stereophonics’ UK and Ireland tour dates, artist presale kicks off at 9am on Wednesday, October 9. All you need to do to access this presale is to sign up for their mailing list before 2pm on Tuesday, October 8, with a presale code and link being sent out by 8.59am on Wednesday.

Also kicking off at 9am on October 9 is Three’s exclusive Stereophonics presale, which is available to customers registered for their rewards app.

Meanwhile, Scottish fans have two exclusive Stereophonics presale options for their Glasgow Summer Sessions show. The first is through the Summer Sessions’ mailing list, which will grant you access to Stereophonics Glasgow presale tickets from 9am on Thursday, October 10.

The second exclusive Stereophonics presale available to Glasgow fans is through Gigs in Scotland. Also taking place from 9am on Thursday, fans can receive access to Stereophonics presale tickets by registering with the Gigs In Scotland website.

There are then two additional presale options available to Stereophonics fans: Ticketmaster presale and Live Nation presale, both of which begin at 9am on Thursday, October 10. To receive Live Nation presale it is also a case of registering for their mailing list, while Ticketmaster will send out emails to those who are eligible for their exclusive presale.

Stereophonics ticket prices

If you’re wondering how much you’ll have to pay to see Stereophonics, ticket prices for their Glasgow Summer Sessions show start at around £74.50 (including fees) for general admission.