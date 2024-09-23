Sting is the first act to be announced for next year’s Glasgow Summer Sessions.

The 17-time Grammy Award winning artist will perform at Bellahouston Park as part of his Sting 3.0 World Tour next June, alongside his guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

They will join the likes of Paolo Nutini and The Cure who have previously headlined Glasgow Summer Sessions.

With support from Alison Moyet, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Sting’s Glasgow Summer Sessions - including presale options.

When is Sting’s Glasgow show?

Sting will headline at Glasgow Summer Sessions on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

It’s as he embarks on the European leg of his world tour which includes several dates around the UK as well as Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Sting’s UK tour dates are as follows:

18 Jun 2025 - Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury

20 Jun 2025 - Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

22 Jun 2025 - Pier Head, Liverpool

25 Jun 2025 - Summer Sessions @ Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

27 Jun 2025 - Cannock Chase, Cannock, UK

28 Jun 2025 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Sting’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 27. They can be purchased via the Summer Sessions website or through Ticketmaster.

Sting Glasgow presale

If you’re hoping to secure tickets for Sting’s Glasgow Summer Session ahead of general sale beginning the first thing you should do is get signed up for some newsletters.

Fans registered with Sting’s fan club, which has an annual fee, will be able to access presale tickets from 9am on Tuesday, September 24 - the earliest presale option available.

Meanwhile, Three customers will have access to an exclusive Sting presale from 9am on Wednesday, September 25. To access, Three customers should download and register on the Three+ rewards app.

Outside of being a Three customer or a paying for a membership to Sting’s website, there are still several other presale options available.

Fans can sign up to the Summer Sessions newsletter for Sting presale tickets, which will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, September 26.

In addition, presale tickets will be available to fans who have signed up to the Gigs in Scotland website as well as the Live Nation newsletter.

Both of these Sting Glasgow Summer Sessions presales will begin at 9am on Thursday, September 26, as will the Ticketmaster Presale.

Who will support Sting’s Glasgow Summer Sessions?

During his Glasgow Bellahouston Park show, Sting will be supported by Alison Moyet with further support acts still to be announced.