Wednesday's News in Pictures: The top stories in Scotland as official Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot revealed

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:56 BST

First Minister John Swinney met the official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games was revealed yesterday.

Finnie, a Glaswegian unicorn, was unveiled on Wednesday morning at the top of the city’s iconic Finnieston Crane. Designed with the help of 76 children from 24 schools across Glasgow communities, the mascot is based on the national animal of Scotland.

Her design includes tiny details inspired by the city, including a horn modelled after the famous traffic cone on top of the Duke of Wellington statue outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern of Art (GOMA).

Other top headlines from Wednesday, July 23 include continued efforts from police to prepare for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit as well as the identity of a 1700s Orkney shipwreck being revealed.

The mascot was imagined with the help of 76 "Mascot Makers"; children from 24 schools from communities across Glasgow.

1. Finnie the Unicorn has been unveiled as the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot

| Craig Watson/Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games/PA Wire

The 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot, a unicorn named Finnie, with (left to right) Pauline Wilson champion para lawn bowler, Eilish McColgan commonwealth 10,000m champion, Sarah Adlington champion Judoka and Kieron Achara former team Scotland basketball player in front of Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow, to promote the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

2. Commonwealth champions with the 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot

| Steve Welsh/PA Wire

US President Donald Trump's is coming to Scotland to visit his two golf courses, Turnberry in South Ayrshire and Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen.

3. Preparations for Donald Trump's visit continue

| John Devlin / The Scotsman

Extensive fencing has been erected around parts of the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

4. Police preparing Turnberry ahead of Donald Trump's visit

| John Devlin / The Scotsman

