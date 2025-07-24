The official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games was revealed yesterday.

Finnie, a Glaswegian unicorn, was unveiled on Wednesday morning at the top of the city’s iconic Finnieston Crane. Designed with the help of 76 children from 24 schools across Glasgow communities, the mascot is based on the national animal of Scotland.

Her design includes tiny details inspired by the city, including a horn modelled after the famous traffic cone on top of the Duke of Wellington statue outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern of Art (GOMA).

Other top headlines from Wednesday, July 23 include continued efforts from police to prepare for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit as well as the identity of a 1700s Orkney shipwreck being revealed.

