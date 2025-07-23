Finnie was imagined with the help of 76 children from 24 schools across Glasgow.

The official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has been revealed - marking a year to go until the event.

Finnie, a Glaswegian unicorn, was unveiled on Wednesday morning at the top of the city’s famous Finnieston Crane, which is also her namesake.

The unicorn could be seen alongside a special banner on top of the Clydeside landmark to announce her arrival and symbolically mark 365 days to go until the Games.

Finnie was imagined with the help of 76 children from 24 schools from communities across Glasgow - known as Mascot Makers.

The mascot’s aerial entrance marks the start of a day of events celebrating the one-year countdown during which she will meet Scottish athletes.

She will also be introduced to Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jaqueline McLaren alongside the Mascot Makers.

Finnie is a unicorn due to its unique and proud place as the national animal of Scotland. | Craig Watson

Finnie’s signature feature is a horn inspired by the famous traffic cone on top of the Duke of Wellington statue outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern of Art (GOMA).

As well as her horn, Finnie has a silver flash in her shoes in homage to the Clyde’s shipbuilding history and she got her earring from the Glasgow Coat of Arms.

Her purple mane is inspired by the bright lights of Games-time venue The Hydro and the world-famous Barrowland Ballroom gave her sparkling stars on her arms and nose. She also wears a friendship bracelet created by the Mascot Makers and will be spotted making a heart-shaped gesture as her signature move.

In a statement released alongside the launch, Finnie said: “I’ll be at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games next summer with a grin, a wave, maybe even a wee dance.

“I’m here to turn the nerves into excitement, stir the cheers and help turn every moment into something magic as Glasgow 2026 swings into the city.”

The Mascot Makers wanted Finnie to be a unicorn due to its unique and proud place as the national animal of Scotland.

Earlier this year, they took part in a creative workshop at Glasgow City Chambers where they worked in groups to design their ideal mascot.

A unicorn emerged as the clear favourite. Their mood boards inspired Finnie’s final look, and a focus group of pupils later reviewed design drafts, with their feedback helping to shape the final mascot who was brought to life by Glasgow creative agency 999 Design, Scottish actor Libby McArthur and Impact Arts.

The mascot Finnie was revealed on Wednesday. | Craig Watson

Maskeen Bhullar, 11, attends St Patrick’s Primary School in Anderston and helped to create the mascot.

“It has been an extraordinary experience being part of the Mascot Maker team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“The last time the Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow I was one year old.

“I want to be an athlete one day and take part in a future Commonwealth Games. Being involved in creating the mascot has inspired me even more to work towards that dream.

“To me, the mascot represents my city, Glasgow, and stands as a symbol of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It’s something I’ll always feel proud to have contributed to.”

Games to see more than 3,000 athletes in Glasgow

The Games, which will take place from July 23 to August 2 2026, are expected to welcome more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

The competition will feature a packed programme of 10 sports and six Para sports across four Glasgow venues.

More than 200 medals will be awarded during the 11-day event.

Finnie will now begin a busy schedule of appearances at schools, sporting events and community celebrations across the country ahead of the Opening Ceremony next July.

Finnie is preparing to entertain crowds during Glasgow 2026. | Craig Watson

Glasgow 2026 chief executive Phil Batty OBE said: “Finnie represents everything Glasgow 2026 is about – fun, friendliness and of course that little bit of magic!

“She’ll be at the heart of everything that’s exciting about these Games, from building up the crowd to hyping the athletes. She’ll visit communities across Glasgow, Scotland and beyond, and bring them all together next summer.

“It means so much that she comes from the imaginations of Glasgow’s young people.