Marti Pellow’s Love Is All Around tour will stop in Glasgow. | Getty Images

From when he will play Glasgow to presale options and ticket prices, here's everything you need to know about Marti Pellow's 2025 UK tour.

Marti Pellow has announced a Glasgow show as part of his upcoming 30th Anniversary Love Is All Around Tour.

The Scottish singer with celebrate the release of Wet Wet Wet’s hit cover in eight cities around the UK next year, including the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

With £1 from every ticket to go towards Future Dreams, a support charity for those diagnosed with breast cancer, the news comes following his former bandmates’ own 2025 tour announcement.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marti Pellow tickets.

When is Marti Pellow’s Glasgow show?

Marti Pellow will stop in Glasgow as part of his 30th anniversary tour on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Marti Pellow: All 2025 UK tour dates

Marti Pellow will kick off his 2025 UK tour in Bournemouth, travelling to cities, including Manchester, before finishing the run of shows in London.

Here are all of Marti Pellow 2025 UK tour dates:

Friday, October 24 2025 - Bournemouth, BIC

Saturday, October 25 2025 - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday, October 26 2025 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, October 28 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Wednesday, October 29 2025 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thursday, October 30 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 01 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, November 02 2025 - London, O2 Arena

The OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff Holmes

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans looking to buy Marti Pellow tickets will be able to get their hands on some from 10am on Friday, October 4.

Tickets are available from sites including Ticketmaster, See and Gigantic, with a limit of six per person.

Marti Pellow presale

Those looking for presale tickets to see Marti Pellow in Glasgow are in luck as there are several options which will be available before general sale kicks off on Friday.

Fans who are registered with Marti Pellow’s mailing list will have exclusive access to artist presale tickets from 10am on Thursday, October 3 - 24 hours before general sale begins.

Marti Pellow performing. | Getty Images

Meanwhile, specifically for his Glasgow show, OVO Energy customers who are registered with the firm’s rewards service, OVO Live, will be able to purchase Marti Pellow presale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, October 2.

For shows outside of Glasgow, fans will also be able to access presale tickets through O2 Priority and Live Nation.

How much are Marti Pellow tickets?

Marti Pellow ticket prices for his show at the Hydro in Glasgow will range from £42.45 up to £144.60 (including fees), depending on which type of ticket you purchase.