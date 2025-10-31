Marti Pellow Glasgow: Setlist, stage times, support and what to know ahead of OVO Hydro gig
Marti Pellow will soon entertain audiences at home as he brings his 30th Anniversary Tour to Glasgow.
The Scottish singer from Clydebank will play the OVO Hydro on Saturday, November 1 as part of his Love Is All Around tour which celebrates the release of the hit song for Wet Wet Wet.
Speaking with The Scotsman about the show, Pellow said: “The Hydro is one of my favourite venues in all of Europe. I'm looking forward to coming back to be amongst my own.”
The performance follows shows in cities including Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle, with his night in Glasgow the penultimate of the tour.
Marti Pellow Glasgow support act
For his show in Glasgow, Marti Pellow will be joined by Brian Kennedy.
The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for his songs including You Raise Me Up and These Days with Ronan Keating.
Having previously represented Ireland in Eurovision, Kennedy has supported Marti Pellow across his UK Love Is All Around tour dates.
Marti Pellow Glasgow stage times
If you’re heading to the Hydro to see the Scottish star, doors will open at 6.30pm on Saturday with the event due to begin at 7.15pm. There is also a curfew of 11pm.
While the venue hasn’t confirmed exact stage timings, based on previous performances here’s when you can expect Marti Pellow on stage:
- Doors open: 6.30pm
- Brian Kennedy: 7.15pm
- Marti Pellow: 8.15pm
- Curfew: 11pm
As stated, these timings are approximate and are subject to change on the night.
Marti Pellow setlist
As for what you can expect to hear, this tour will see Pellow cover all of Wet Wet Wet’s greatest hits for the 30th anniversary of Love Is All Around being released.
With the tour named for the song, this will obviously be included but here’s what else you can expect to hear based on previous Marti Pellow setlists:
- Cold, Cold Heart
- Lip Service
- Wishing I Was Lucky
- I Don't Believe (Sonny's Letter)
- If I Never See You Again
- Sweet Little Mystery
- Sweet Surrender
- East of the River
- Blue for You
- Don't Want to Forgive Me Now
- Angel Eyes
- With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)
- I Can Give You Everything
- This Time
- Ain't No Stopping Us Now / Le Freak (McFadden & Whitehead cover)
- Narcissista
- Temptation
Encore:
- Let's Dance
- Goodnight Girl
- Love Is All Around
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, there are still tickets for Marti Pellow at the Hydro remaining.
If you fancy a last minute ticket for the former Wet Wet Wet members show in Glasgow, they will cost between £35 and £90 (not including fees).
Tickets can be purchased either on Ticketmaster, or at the OVO Hydro Box Office which is located in the SEC Centre and will be open from 3pm on the day of the event.
Pellow has also pledged that £1 from every ticket sold will go towards charity Future Dreams, which supports those diagnosed with breast cancer.
Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household, with any in excess of this to be cancelled. In addition, no under 14s will be allowed for this show with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult.
