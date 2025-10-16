Leigh-Anne Tour: Here's how to get tickets and presale for former Little Mix star's 2026 Glasgow gig

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock will play a solo show in Glasgow next year. | Getty Images for Bauer

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presale for Leigh-Anne’s show in Glasgow next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced a show in Glasgow next year, in support of her debut solo album.

Following in the footsteps of her fellow Little Mix member JADE - who played a sold out show at the O2 Academy this week - Leigh-Anne will headline a solo gig at SWG3 Galvanizers in April as part of her 2026 UK and Europe tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes alongside the star revealing that her upcoming album My Ego Told Me To will be released next February.

For those excited about Leigh-Anne’s solo career, here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Glasgow.

Leigh-Anne Tour: Here’s when she will play Glasgow

Following a show in Dublin, Leigh-Anne will play the second show of her 2026 tour in Glasgow on Tuesday, April 7 2026.

Here are all of her upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates:

Monday, April 6 2026 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Tuesday, April 7 2026 - Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3

Wednesday, April 8 2026 - Manchester Albert Hall

Friday, April 10 2026 - Electric Bristol

Saturday, April 11 2026 - London O2 Forum

When do Leigh-Anne tickets go on sale?

General sale for Leigh-Anne tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 24 via sites including Ticketmaster, Gigs in Scotland and SWG3’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make you register with your preferred ticket site in advance, and that you login ahead of the sale beginning. When trying to buy tickets, you should also only use only one device and browser tab.

Leigh-Anne presale

If you would rather avoid waiting until general sale, there is presale for Leigh-Anne’s tour.

The first Leigh-Anne presale is through the artist herself with access for those who either pre-order her new album My Ego Told Me To - or by using the sneaky “no purchase necessary” link to register - before 11.59pm on Thursday, October 23.

For her show in Glasgow, there is also Gigs in Scotland presale available from 10am on Thursday, October 23. This is open to anyone with an account on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any restrictions?

With the gig being held at SWG3 Galvanizers, only those over 14 will be allowed to attend. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, with one adult able to supervise a maximum of two under 16s.