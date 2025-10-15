Killswitch Engage Glasgow: Setlist, stage times and support for band's O2 Academy gig

Bassist Mike D'Antonio of Killswitch Engage. | Getty Images

Killswitch Engage will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy this evening with support from Hatebreed, Fit for an Autopsy and Decapitated.

American metalcore band Killswitch Engage will perform in Glasgow this evening.

Following the release of their ninth album earlier this year, their show at the O2 Academy tonight follows dates in cities including Manchester, Newcastle and Cardiff.

If you’re heading to see Killswitch Engage in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know.

Who will support Killswitch Engage Glasgow support acts

Killswitch Engage will be joined by Hatebreed, Fit for an Autopsy and Decapitated for their show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow tonight.

Hatebreed, who are considered an early pioneer of the metalcore genre, are best known for their songs including I Will Be Heard.

American deathcore group Fit for an Autopsy will also open for Killswitch Engage in Glasgow, following the release of their most recent album The Nothing That Is last October.

Killswitch Engage’s final opening act for Glasgow is Polish death metal band Decapitated whose biggest songs include Earth Scar and Iconoclast.

Killswitch Engage Glasgow stage times

For Killswitch Engage at the O2 Academy Glasgow, doors will open at 6pm with a curfew of 11pm.

While there have been no official stage times released by the venue or organisers for Glasgow, looking at past shows you can expect timings along the lines of

Doors open: 6pm

Decapitated: 6.45pm

Fit for an Autopsy: 7.35pm

Hatebreed: 8.30pm

Killswitch Engage: 9.40pm

Curfew: 11pm

As previously stated none of the above times are official and they are subject to change.

Killswitch Engage setlist

For the most part, Killswitch Engage have been sticking to a broadly similar setlist each night of their tour - but with some minor variations between gigs.

For their show in Glasgow tonight, you can expect to hear the following songs:

Strength of the Mind Rose of Sharyn Reckoning Aftermath Fixation on the Darkness A Bid Farewell Beyond the Flames Broken Glass Hate by Design Forever Aligned The Signal Fire I Believe This Is Absolution In Due Time This Fire My Curse The End of Heartache My Last Serenade

With that being said, the setlist is entirely subject to change and during some shows of the tour Killswitch Engage have been switching out Fixation on the Darkness and A Bid Farewell for Numbered Days and This Is Absolution.

Singer Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. | Getty Images

Are there still tickets left?

If you’re hoping for a last minute ticket, you may yet still be in luck with Ticketmaster for Killswitch Engage’s Glasgow gig tonight showing a very, very limited number remaining - though they are largely verified resale.

Are there any age restrictions?

If you’re heading along to Killswitch Engage this evening, be advised that no children under 8 will be allowed inside the venue.

In addition, only those over 14 will be allowed to stand, with anyone under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult 18 and over.