In Pictures: Pro-Palestine protesters gather supporting Kneecap as they play the O2 Academy in Glasgow

Rachel Amery
Political Correspondent

Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 08:50 BST

Take a look at our picture gallery as fans and pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Kneecap’s Glasgow gig.

Numerous pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside Kneecap’s gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy gig last night.

The Irish trio hit out at both First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the gig, which sold out in just 80 seconds.

This comes after Kneecap was dropped from headlining the King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT on Friday after band member Mo Chara brandished a Hezbollah flag.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Mo Chara’s real name, has since been charged with a terror offence over the flag display, and last month he was released on unconditional bail.

Mr Swinney was amongst a number of people who said Kneecap should not be allowed to perform on the TRNSMT stage. He said: “It would be unacceptable to perform on such a stage given the fact their comments are so beyond the pale.”

Only 10 minutes into the Glasgow gig on Tuesday night, Mo Chara asked: “What’s your First Minister’s name?” He then swore and said: “They stopped us playing TRNSMT but they can't stop us playing Glasgow.”

The gig also saw the trio leading a chant against Sir Keir Starmer, who had called for the group to be dropped from Glastonbury last month.

Several fans sporting pro-Palestinian flags and banners were spotted arriving for the gig.

Ahead of last night’s gig, Superintendent Paul Douglas said Police Scotland had “a proportionate and considered policing plan in place” and said they would be ready to “minimise” any disruption on the night.

Two fans hold "Defend Kneecap" posters outside their gig at Glasgow's O2 Academy.

1. Supporters and merchandise outside the O2 Academy ahead of Kneecap gig. Irish-speaking rap trio Kneecap from Belfast, perform their sold out O2 Academy, Glasgow gig which was arranged after a planned appearance at TRNSMT festival was axed at the end of May due to safety concerns. Mo Chara, MÃ³glaÃ­ Bap, and DJ PrÃ³vaÃ­. Their real names Liam Ãg Ã hAnnaidh, Naoise Ã CaireallÃ¡in, and J.J. Ã Dochartaigh. Photo released 08/07/2025

Two fans hold "Defend Kneecap" posters outside their gig at Glasgow's O2 Academy. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) meets fans outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig.

2. DJ PrÃ³vaÃ­ aka J.J. Ã Dochartaigh meets fans outside the O2 Academy ahead of Kneecap gig. Irish-speaking rap trio Kneecap from Belfast, perform their sold out O2 Academy, Glasgow gig which was arranged after a planned appearance at TRNSMT festival was axed at the end of May due to safety concerns. Mo Chara, MÃ³glaÃ­ Bap, and DJ PrÃ³vaÃ­. Their real names Liam Ãg Ã hAnnaidh, Naoise Ã CaireallÃ¡in, and J.J. Ã Dochartaigh. Photo released 08/07/2025

DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) meets fans outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Fans outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig.

3. People arrive at the 02 Academy in Glasgow for a Kneecap concert. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Fans outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association Photo: Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Merchandise stand outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig.

4. Supporters and merchandise outside the O2 Academy ahead of Kneecap gig. Irish-speaking rap trio Kneecap from Belfast, perform their sold out O2 Academy, Glasgow gig which was arranged after a planned appearance at TRNSMT festival was axed at the end of May due to safety concerns. Mo Chara, MÃ³glaÃ­ Bap, and DJ PrÃ³vaÃ­. Their real names Liam Ãg Ã hAnnaidh, Naoise Ã CaireallÃ¡in, and J.J. Ã Dochartaigh. Photo released 08/07/2025

Merchandise stand outside Kneecap's Glasgow gig. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

