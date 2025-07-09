Numerous pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside Kneecap’s gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy gig last night.

The Irish trio hit out at both First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the gig, which sold out in just 80 seconds.

This comes after Kneecap was dropped from headlining the King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT on Friday after band member Mo Chara brandished a Hezbollah flag.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Mo Chara’s real name, has since been charged with a terror offence over the flag display, and last month he was released on unconditional bail.

Mr Swinney was amongst a number of people who said Kneecap should not be allowed to perform on the TRNSMT stage. He said: “It would be unacceptable to perform on such a stage given the fact their comments are so beyond the pale.”

Only 10 minutes into the Glasgow gig on Tuesday night, Mo Chara asked: “What’s your First Minister’s name?” He then swore and said: “They stopped us playing TRNSMT but they can't stop us playing Glasgow.”

The gig also saw the trio leading a chant against Sir Keir Starmer, who had called for the group to be dropped from Glastonbury last month.

Several fans sporting pro-Palestinian flags and banners were spotted arriving for the gig.

Ahead of last night’s gig, Superintendent Paul Douglas said Police Scotland had “a proportionate and considered policing plan in place” and said they would be ready to “minimise” any disruption on the night.

