Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Conan Gray’s only Scottish show in 2026 - including how to get presale.

Conan Gray will bring his Wishbone World Tour to Glasgow in 2026, with tickets on sale this week.

In support of his recent album Wishbone, the American singer-songwriter will stop at the OVO Hydro on the penultimate date of his UK and Ireland tour next May.

With support from upcoming pop artist Esha Tewari, here’s everything you need to know about Conan Gray’s Glasgow gig - from when tickets go on sale to getting presale.

Conan Gray will perform in Glasgow on Sunday, May 10 2026. It is the penultimate date of the UK and Ireland leg of his world tour, with just a show at London’s O2 to follow.

Here are all of Conan Gray’s 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates:

Tuesday, May 5 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

Thursday, May 7 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Saturday, May 9 2026 - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday, May 10 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday, May 12 2026 - London O2 Arena

When do Conan Gray tickets go on sale?

General sale for Conan Gray will begin at 9am on Friday, October 24 via sites including Ticketmaster and AXS.

If you are hoping to purchase tickets, make sure to register for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning, as well as logging in at least 15 minutes before in case of any waiting rooms.

General advise also includes using only one browser tab and device per account, ensuring you are somewhere with stable internet and disabling any VPNs.

Conan Gray presale

If you’re hoping to avoid general sale, then don’t worry as there will be Conan Gray presale.

The first is through Conan Gray himself, with fans able to sign up for presale before 10pm on Tuesday, October 21 for access. Artist presale will then begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 22 with links sent out the morning of.

If you are only interested Conan Gray’s Glasgow show, then you are in luck as there are two more presale options available to you.

The first is only for OVO Energy customers, who are registered for OVO Live. This presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 22.

Then there is venue presale through the Scottish Events Campus newsletter for those who register before 4pm on Wednesday, October 22. Venue presale for Conan Gray in Glasgow will then begin at 9am on Thursday, October 23.

Every presale for Conan Gray’s Glasgow show

Artist presale : Starts at 9am on Wednesday, October 22 - sign up here.

: Starts at 9am on Wednesday, October 22 - sign up here. OVO presale : Starts at 9am on Wednesday, October 22 - for OVO customers only.

: Starts at 9am on Wednesday, October 22 - for OVO customers only. Venue presale: Starts at 9am on Thursday, October 23 - sign up here.

How much are Conan Gray tickets?

Conan Gray ticket prices will range from around £40 to £85 at face value.

This is based on his Birmingham tour date with ticket prices set to vary in price from venue to venue, based on factors including fees and type of ticket.

For his show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, tickets (including some fees) are set range from £53.60 to £257.90 for VIP.

For his Glasgow show there are two VIP options, one £195.45 and another £257.90.

The “Wishbone World Tour Premium VIP Package” will cost £195.45 (before fees) and include a general admission ticket, special VIP merchandise, a commemorative VIP laminate, priority venue entry and the chance to purchase merch pre-show.

Then there is the “Wishbone Pyjama Party VIP Experience” which costs £257.90 (before fees). This includes a general admission ticket, access to the pre-show Wishbone lounge, the chance to enjoy a special display showcasing special items from Gray’s career, a bracelet making station with Wishbone themed beads and charms as well as sleepover snacks and a dessert bar.

Are there any restrictions?

Yes, for Conan Gray’s Glasgow show only children over 5 will be allowed to attend. For the standing section, fans must be 14 or older, with anyone aged 14 or 15 to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household, with any orders in excess of this to be cancelled.