Belinda Carlisle Glasgow: Everything you need to know including setlist, timings, support and more

US singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what to know about Belinda Carlisle's show in Glasgow this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belinda Carlisle is set to perform in Glasgow this evening during the final Scottish show of her UK tour.

Following a show at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh yesterday, the former lead singer of the Go-Go’s will take to the stage at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall to entertain audiences with hit songs from Summer Rain to Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re heading along (or just considering it), here is everything you need to know about Belinda Carlisle’s Glasgow show from timings to if there are still tickets.

When is Belinda Carlisle’s Glasgow concert?

Belinda Carlisle will perform at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, September 10.

Belinda Carlisle Glasgow support act

Belinda Carlisle will once again be joined by The Golden Tree for her final night in Scotland.

A project from The Bluebells’ Bobby Bluebell and Grahame Skinner from Hipsway, they will perform covers of tracks from Scottish bands including Texas, Simple Minds and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Tree | Contributed

What are the set times for Belinda Carlisle Glasgow?

Doors are set to open for Belinda Carlisle tonight at 7pm, with her support act expected to take to the stage at around 7.45pm.

Here are the approximate set times for Belinda Carlisle’s Glasgow show:

Doors open: 7pm

7pm The Golden Tree: 7.45pm

7.45pm Interval : 8.15pm

: 8.15pm Belinda Carlisle : 8.45pm

: 8.45pm Gig ends: 10.15pm

These are still subject change.

Belinda Carlisle Glasgow setlist

As Belinda Carlisle has been sticking to a broadly similar setlist across her European headline dates, fans can anticipate hearing the following songs:

Live Your Life Be Free (We Want) The Same Thing Do You Feel Like I Feel? Should I Let You In? Big Big Love I Get Weak Circle in the Sand Vision of You La Luna Summer Rain Mad About You Leave a Light On Heaven Is a Place on Earth Runaway Horses Big Scary Animal Get Together (The Youngbloods cover) A Woman and a Man

Can I still get Glasgow Belinda Carlisle tickets?

If you missed out on seeing Belinda Carlisle in Edinburgh and are having some regrets, you will be pleased to learn that there are still some limited tickets left for her show in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a handful of Verified Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster, as well as a limited number on the Glasgow Life website and through the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall box office.