Belinda Carlisle will play the first of two shows in Edinburgh tonight as part of her 2025 Heavenly Hits Tour.

A founding member of all-female rock group The Go-Go’s, Carlisle has been entertaining audiences since the eighties with hit songs including Our Lips are Sealed, We Got the Beat, Summer Rain and Heaven is a Place on Earth.

The American singer-songwriter will perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall this evening, with a second show in Glasgow tomorrow.

When will Belinda Carlisle play the Usher Hall?

Belinda Carlisle is set to perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Tuesday, September 9.

What are the set times for Belinda Carlisle at the Usher Hall?

Doors for Belinda Carlisle’s Edinburgh show will open at 7pm this evening.

While subject to change, we do know when her set should begin and end. Here are the rough set times for Belinda Carlisle’s Edinburgh show:

US singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle of US band The Go-Go's performs onstage. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Doors open: 7pm

7pm The Golden Tree: 7.45pm

7.45pm Interval : 8.15pm

: 8.15pm Belinda Carlisle : 8.45pm

: 8.45pm Gig ends: 10.15pm

Belinda Carlisle Usher Hall setlist

Across her European tour dates, Belinda Carlisle has largely been playing the same setlist each night.

As such you can expect to hear the following during her Usher Hall show this evening:

Live Your Life Be Free (We Want) The Same Thing Do You Feel Like I Feel? Should I Let You In? Big Big Love I Get Weak Circle in the Sand Vision of You La Luna Summer Rain Mad About You Leave a Light On Heaven Is a Place on Earth Runaway Horses Big Scary Animal Get Together (The Youngbloods cover) A Woman and a Man

Can I still get Belinda Carlisle tickets for Edinburgh?

With the gig taking place tonight, there are a very limited number of Belinda Carlisle tickets left. If you are interested, they will be available from the Usher Hall box office or via the venue’s website.

Tickets will cost either £35.75, £41.25 or £52.25 before fees.

Belinda Carlisle Edinburgh support act

For her show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, Belinda Carlisle will be joined by The Golden Tree.