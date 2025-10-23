Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

5 Seconds of Summer have announced a UK tour - here’s what you need to know about tickets, including prices, presales and more.

5 Seconds Of Summer have announced a show in Glasgow as part of their 2026 world tour.

The new run of tour dates - which includes a night at the OVO Hydro - comes as the Australian band prepare to release their new album, Everyone's A Star!, this November.

Best known for hit songs such as She Looks So Perfect and Youngblood, here’s everything you need to know about 5 Seconds Of Summer tickets and presale for Glasgow.

5 Seconds Of Summer UK tour dates: Here’s when 5SOS will play Glasgow

5 Seconds of Summer will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, March 30 2026, following shows in Belfast in Dublin.

The group, formed of Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford, will then head to cities including Birmingham, London, Manchester and Cardiff before travelling to mainland Europe.

Thursday, March 26 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Friday, March 27 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

Monday, March 30 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday, March 31 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

Thursday, April 02 2026 - London O2

Saturday, April 04 2026 - Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday, April 05 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

When do 5SOS tickets go on sale?

General sale for 5 Seconds of Summer’s upcoming shows, including Glasgow, will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 31 via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

If you’re hoping to secure tickets, make sure to sign up for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance and to log in ahead of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster operate a waiting room which will open 15 minutes before general sale begins.

Further advice includes ensuring you use only one device and browser tab, and that you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

5 Seconds of Summer presale

If waiting until general sale begins feels too stressful, don’t panic as there are several 5 Seconds of Summer presales.

The first, and main, presale can be accessed by pre-ordering 5SOS’s new album on their website - or by signing up using the cheeky “no purchase necessary” link - before 10am on Tuesday, October 28. This 5SOS presale will then begin at 10am on Tuesday, October 28.

Then there is also O2 Priority presale for 5 Seconds of Summer which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - though this is exclusively for Virgin Media and O2 customers.

5 Seconds of Summer will play the OVO Hydro next year. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

If you are only interested in seeing 5 Seconds of Summer in Glasgow, there are two bonus presales for their show at the OVO Hydro.

The first is open only to OVO Energy customers who are registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme, and will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

Then, there is also Gigs in Scotland presale, which is open to anyone who registers for an account on the website, beginning at 10am on Thursday, October 30.

Every 5SOS presale

Album presale : Starts at 10am on Tuesday, October 28 - pre-order Everyone's A Star! or sign up here.

: Starts at 10am on Tuesday, October 28 - pre-order Everyone's A Star! or sign up here. O2 Priority presale : Starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - for O2 or Virgin Media customers only.

: Starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - for O2 or Virgin Media customers only. OVO presale : Starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - for OVO customers only.

: Starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - for OVO customers only. Gigs in Scotland presale: Starts at 10am on Thursday, October 30 - sign up here.

5SOS ticket prices: How much are 5 Seconds of Summer tickets?

Ticket prices for 5 Seconds of Summer will range from £42.25 to £81.40, for their gig in Glasgow.

How much you pay will depend on factors such as venue, fee, type of ticket and more.

Looking at the prices listed for 5SOS’ show in Birmingham, it appears as though face value tickets will cost between £36.20 and £70.70.

Are there any restrictions?

If you are getting tickets, there are a few things to know first.

During the presale, all fans will be restricted to 4 tickets per person and household, with this increasing to 8 per person in the general sale. Any tickets in excess of this will be cancelled.

In addition, if you’re heading to the OVO Hydro the venue warns that Level 3 is only accessible by stairs and, like Level 2, is unsuitable for those with mobility issues or problems with heights.