Lola Young has cancelled all of her upcoming appearances, including a night in Edinburgh. | Getty Images for MTV

Lola Young fans with tickets for her Edinburgh gig later this month have been promised refunds after the star announced she would be “going away for a while”.

Lola Young has cancelled all upcoming appearances, including a show in Edinburgh, days after collapsing on stage in New York.

In a statement on social media, the 24-year-old English singer said: “I'm going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you for all the love and support.

“I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.”

She added: “I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

Lola Young performing 'Messy' during The BRIT Awards 2025. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Best known for her viral sleeper hit Messy, Young released her third album, I'm Only F**king Myself, in September. She was due to play a small show, organised by Assai Records, in support of its launch at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday, October 12.

It was one of ten planned UK shows, with the star also scheduled to tour the US, Mexico and Canada this November and December. All of her upcoming appearances have now been cancelled, with fans promised refunds.

Comments on Young’s Instagram post offered support for her announcement, with Scottish singer-songwriter Jacob Alon - who was recently nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize and Scottish Album of the Year - among those who reached out.