Princes Street was part of the original Edinburgh New Town designed by James Craig in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential street.

Named after the sons of King George III, it wasn’t the desirable area it is today – the proximity of the recently-drained Nor’ Loch, that took up much of the area where Princes Street Gardens is today, meant it was a initially a fairly smelly and dirty part of town.

It wasn’t until Victorian times that shops, hotels and businesses started to move in and some of the most recognisable landmarks were added, including the Debenhams building that was built in 1884 as a Conservative Club and the former Jenners department store, built in 1895.

By the time of the 1950s and 1960s it was very much the place to be seen – and to shop – and was also used for an array of colourful marches and processions.

Here are 31 pictures to take you back to those days.

1 . Perfectly normal Marie Cadzow of East Lothian takes her pet lamb for a walk in Princes Street in March 1966. | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Street view A view of Princes Street from the West End, showing the bottom of Lothian Road, the Rutland Hotel, Binns department store, St John's Church and Edinburgh Castle taken in August 1966. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Parade Crowds gather to watch the Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band as it marches along Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival in August 1966. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Spoilt for choice The toy department Jenners department store in Princes Street in August 1963. | Johnston Press Resell Photo Sales