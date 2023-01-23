News you can trust since 1817
Jenners fire Edinburgh: 9 pictures as crews battle blaze at iconic Jenners building in Edinburgh

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
3 minutes ago

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am.

The building was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.

No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.

1. The scale of response to the fire at Jenners

Cath Ruane captured the scale of the response passing the iconic building

Photo: Pic: Cath Ruane

2. Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am, and the building was found "well alight". A total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022.

Photo: Dan Barker

3. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Photo: Dan Barker

4. Smoke billows through Edinburgh

An image shows a plume of smoke coming from the blaze

Photo: Illona Amos

