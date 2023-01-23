Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.
The building was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.
No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.
1. The scale of response to the fire at Jenners
Cath Ruane captured the scale of the response passing the iconic building
Photo: Pic: Cath Ruane
2. Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.
Photo: Dan Barker
3. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am
Photo: Dan Barker
4. Smoke billows through Edinburgh
An image shows a plume of smoke coming from the blaze
Photo: Illona Amos