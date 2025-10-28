The area of Leith has a long history - with archaeologists finding signs of human settlement dating back to the 12th century.

Back then the area was referred to as ‘Inverlet’ in the royal charter authorising the construction of Holyrood Abbey.

Its position on the southern coast of the Firth of Forth has long made it an important port and it has played a key role in many important historical events, including being the place Mary, Queen of Scots landed in 1561 before being escorted to Holyrood Palace to start her foomed six year reign.

After she abdicated it then became the base for troops fighting for James VI of Scotland against his mother’s supporters stationed at Edinburgh Castle in a period called the ‘Wars between Leith and Edinburgh’.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Prior to that King Robert the Bruce had granted Leith to Edinburgh in 1329 and it remained largely under the city’s control for centuries, finally becoming a separate burgh in 1833.

But that lasted for less than a century when it became officially part of Scotland’s Capital once more in 1920, and has remained so ever since.

In the intervening 105 years the area has had its highs and lows, with the decline of the docks after World War Two leading to Leith having an unwanted reputation for drugs and sex workers.

In modern times regeneration and gentrification have transformed it once mor, and it’s now best known for being home to the Royal Yacht Britannia and its picturesque Shore bustling with restaurants, bars and pubs.

Here are 28 pictures to take you back to the Leith of the 1950s and 1960s.

1 . Small screen Buying a television set at Telectra House in Great Junction Street, Leith, June 1966. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Fervant fans Singer Frankie Vaughan playing Leith Town Hall in aid of the local Boys Club in 1961. | TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Under the knife Surgeons and nurses in Leith Hospital operating room in April 1953. | TSPL Photo Sales

4 . Under construction The 21-storey Leith Fort fort flats nearing completion in April 1963. | National World Photo Sales