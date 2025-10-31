As the name would suggest, Edinburgh’s Old Town is the oldest part of the city, dating back more than a millennium.

It has retained the same street layout it had in medieval times and contains many of the biggest tourist attractions in Scotland’s Capital - including Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyrood House, the Royal Mile and St Giles’ Cathedral.

Meanwhile the Grassmarket and Cowgate contain a wealth of pubs and restaurants, attracting crowds of visitors and locals alike in the evenings and weekends.

Here are 28 pictures to take you back to the area in the 1950s and 1960s.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

1 . Coming to town Santa Claus at a childrens party at the Grassmarket Mission in December 1964. | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Take me to church Old St Paul's Church in Jeffrey Street in 1950. | TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Water damage Staff sweep the water out the door of the Halfway House pub in Fleshmarket Close after flooding in Edinburgh in January 1963. | TSPL Photo Sales