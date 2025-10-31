Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway in the Royal coach as the procession makes its way down the High Street Edinburgh during the King's state visit to Scotland in October 1962.placeholder image
Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway in the Royal coach as the procession makes its way down the High Street Edinburgh during the King's state visit to Scotland in October 1962. | TSPL

Edinburgh Old Town Heritage in Pictures: Here are 28 fascinating photos of the city's historic centre in the 1950s and 1960s - from parades to pubs

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:10 GMT

We’ve dipped into our achive to take a look at life in the Old Town over 55 years ago.

As the name would suggest, Edinburgh’s Old Town is the oldest part of the city, dating back more than a millennium.

It has retained the same street layout it had in medieval times and contains many of the biggest tourist attractions in Scotland’s Capital - including Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyrood House, the Royal Mile and St Giles’ Cathedral.

Read more: Leith Heritage in Pictures: Here are 28 fascinating photos of Edinburgh's Leith in the 1950s and 1960s - from much-missed shops to kids at play

Meanwhile the Grassmarket and Cowgate contain a wealth of pubs and restaurants, attracting crowds of visitors and locals alike in the evenings and weekends.

Here are 28 pictures to take you back to the area in the 1950s and 1960s.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Santa Claus at a childrens party at the Grassmarket Mission in December 1964.

1. Coming to town

Santa Claus at a childrens party at the Grassmarket Mission in December 1964. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Old St Paul's Church in Jeffrey Street in 1950.

2. Take me to church

Old St Paul's Church in Jeffrey Street in 1950. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Staff sweep the water out the door of the Halfway House pub in Fleshmarket Close after flooding in Edinburgh in January 1963.

3. Water damage

Staff sweep the water out the door of the Halfway House pub in Fleshmarket Close after flooding in Edinburgh in January 1963. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Beehive Inn in the Grassmarket in March 1964.

4. Your round

Beehive Inn in the Grassmarket in March 1964. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PubsEdinburghScotlandOld TownEdinburgh Castle
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice