Edinburgh is reputedly one of the most haunted places in Britain - with thousands of accounts of strange goings-on recorded through the years.
Anybody who has visited the Old Town and seen the numerous ghost tours that criss-cross the historic streets, delighting and scaring tourists in equal measure, will know how the city’s spectral residents are as popular as ever.
And there are certainly plenty to choose from, from ghostly carriages and goulish pub regulars, to spirits that haunt theatre stalls and even a good old-fashioned Egyptian mummy curse.
Here are 10 of the most haunted streets in Edinburgh and the supernatual beings that are said to stalk them.
1. The Royal Mile
One of Edinburgh's most famous ghosts, Deacon Brodie was a respectable city councillor and cabinet-maker by day and a gambler, cheat and burglar by night - inspiring Robert Louis Stephenson to write 'Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde'. It's said his ghost can be seen on the Royal Mile carrying a lantern next to a coach and horses. Some say that the horses even breath fire. He's also said to frequent the famous pub that bears his name. The Royal Mile is seemingly one of the most haunted streets in the world, with a host of ghosts haunting it - including the 'Lost Piper Boy' of the castle who is said to still play his pipes beneath the ground, a headless drummer, the ghosts of Thomas and Grizzle Weir, and the army of spooks living in Mary King's Close. | Google Maps
2. Ann Street
Ann Street is one of the most expensive parts of Edinburgh to buy a house and it seems like ghosts like living here too. Mr Swan lived here on the 19th century before he died at sea hundreds of miles away. His spirit appeared at the house to wave goodbye to his family and is reputed to return every few years. Legend has it that there is also a 'white lady' ghost (a type of female ghost dressed in a white dress) at another address on the street. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Learmonth Gardens
A salutory lesson to all tourists - a resident of Learmonth Gardens who returned from a family holiday to Egypt with a bone stolen from a tomb. He was deservedly the subject of an Egyptian mummy curse and had to cope with terrifying apparitions until the bone was destroyed. Down the road at the Learmonth Hotel there's been apparently also been unrelated poltergeist activity - making it two ghosts within a couple of hundred yards. | Google Maps
4. Regent Terrace
The spirits in Edinburgh certainly have expensive tastes - Regent Terrace is another of the Capital's most exclusive addresses that has a haunting history. A flat on the street had all manner of strange occurrences in the 1970s. There were a ghostly voice simply saying 'yes', unexplained footsteps, missing items, a baby crying and - most terrifyingly - a pair of yellow eyes glowing in the darkness. | Google Maps