1 . The Royal Mile

One of Edinburgh's most famous ghosts, Deacon Brodie was a respectable city councillor and cabinet-maker by day and a gambler, cheat and burglar by night - inspiring Robert Louis Stephenson to write 'Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde'. It's said his ghost can be seen on the Royal Mile carrying a lantern next to a coach and horses. Some say that the horses even breath fire. He's also said to frequent the famous pub that bears his name. The Royal Mile is seemingly one of the most haunted streets in the world, with a host of ghosts haunting it - including the 'Lost Piper Boy' of the castle who is said to still play his pipes beneath the ground, a headless drummer, the ghosts of Thomas and Grizzle Weir, and the army of spooks living in Mary King's Close. | Google Maps