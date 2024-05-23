Edinburgh Council has been accused of “enabling private companies to profit” by calling for staff volunteers ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arriving in the city.

An Edinburgh councillor has criticised the local authority for asking staff to volunteer as marshals ahead of Taylor Swift’s series of shows at Murrayfield.

The American superstar’s Eras Tour arrives in Edinburgh next month and council employees were offered the chance to “warmly welcome visitors to the city, guide the public to Murrayfield, and provide general information”.

Swift will play three sold-out shows in the capital from Thursday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, and is expected to entertain around 215,000 fans.

An internal advert asked that managers be as “flexible as possible” in accommodating the tour as “colleagues have the chance to play a crucial role in ensuring these events run smoothly and safely”.

However, Labour councillor Katrina Faccenda criticised Edinburgh Council for the request, stating that by requesting help with the show other duties would fail to be covered.

She said: “The council is donating the value of the hours volunteered to enable private companies to profit."

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the councillor also said: “I can’t believe with what folk are paying for Taylor Swift tickets the council has the [nerve] to advertise for volunteer stewards promising a ‘rewarding experience’. Honestly - get the touts who masquerade as ticket agencies to cough up their profits and pay folk a shift.”

The council defended itself by highlighting past events such as the King’s Coronation where volunteers were previously sought.

But Councillor Faccenda disagreed with the local authority’s stance that the Eras Tour is considered a “major event”, arguing that the council instead should avoid enabling “others to get rich when nothing comes directly to the council”.

She said: "This is not a public occasion like Olympics or Commonwealth Games, it is a concert by a performer who is a billionaire and the tickets have been sold for vast sums.

“Hotel rooms are being upsold by booking agencies well above rack rates for massive profits and until we learn to be more assertive and stop listening to the stories of how much we are benefiting pitched to us by the profiteers, the profiteers and large scale events will never benefit the residents of Edinburgh as much as they could."

The internal advert stated: “These concerts are expected to be the largest events ever held at Murrayfield, with thousands of visitors descending upon the city. Colleagues have the chance to play a crucial role in ensuring these events run smoothly and safely.

“For those who volunteer during their regular working hours, you will be compensated as usual. Any additional hours worked will be paid as overtime, in accordance with our normal overtime rules. We understand that volunteering may impact your other work, and we have requested managers to be as flexible as possible in accommodating this.”