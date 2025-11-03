Deacon Blue have a date with Edinburgh Castle. | Getty Images

The much-loved band have announced a huge concert.

Led by husband-and-wife team Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, Deacon Blue formed back in 1985 and have released 11 studio albums - including When The World Knows Your Name, which topped the UK charts.

This year saw them release a brand new studio - entitled The Great Western Road - and performed a string of live sold out concerts to celebrate four decades of music.

And they’re not resting on their laurels, with the announcement of a concert at Edinburgh Castle next year.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most iconic bands, Deacon Blue, back to Edinburgh Castle. Their music has been the soundtrack to so many lives, and there’s no more fitting setting than the Castle Esplanade for what promises to be an unforgettable night of song.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig - and how to get tickets.

When will Deacon Blue be playing Edinburgh Castle?

The band will be playing Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Friday, July 17. Doors will be at 6.45pm.

When can I buy tickets for Deacon Blue’s Scottish shows?

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 7, here.

Are there any presales for Deacon Blue’s Edinburgh Castle gig?

There’s only one presale for the Edinburgh Castle gig, which you can access by signing up to Deacon Blue’s mailing list here. You’ll be sent a link to access tickets from 10am on Wednesay, November 5.

How much are tickets to see Deacon Blue at Edinburgh Castle?

Expect the ticket prices to be similar to that of the Snow Patrol gig being held at the same venue next year.

That means ticket prices will range from £71.50 at the cheapest to £93.50 at the most expensive.

Standing tickets for that gig (including fees) cost £71.50, with seated tickets costing £71.50, £82.50 or £93.50.

Who is supporting Deacon Blue?

Deacon Blue have yet to announce support for their Edinburgh Castle gig. Watch this space. The Lighting Seeds are supporting them on their other UK summer dates.

Are there age restriction for Deacon Blue’s Scottish gigs?

All under-16s have to be accompanied by an adult aged over 18.

What will Deacon Blue play at Edinburgh Castle?

Expect a similar setlist to Deacon Blue’s most recent run of concerts, meaning you’ll hear the majority of the following, taken from their last concert at the Glasgow OVO Hydro:

Turn Up Your Radio! Up Hope Bound to Love Fergus Sings the Blues Raintown Mid Century Modern That's What We Can Do Queen of the New Year Cover From the Sky How We Remember It Chocolate Girl Your Swaying Arms Wages Day Ashore Your Town Loaded Wait on Me When Will You (Make My Telephone Ring) The Great Western Road Late '88 Real Gone Kid Curve of the Line Dignity People Come First Keep Me in Your Heart