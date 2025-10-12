Deacon Blue, Glasgow review: 'Ricky Ross was in liberal vicar mode'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deacon Blue, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★

For Deacon Blue, it all comes down to dignity – not just the name of the song which is their most beloved Glasgow anthem but to how they conduct themselves as a band and how they expect others to be treated.

That social conscience is threaded through their thoughtful music but on this first of two nights in the city that inspired current album The Great Western, their own dignity was front and centre as they celebrated their late keyboard player James Prime with simplicity and sincerity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deacon Blue PIC: Cameron Brisbane

Prime passed away this summer but not before giving the band their blessing to proceed with this tour and their tribute to the “most gifted musician” was an understated and tender How We Remember It, with Dougie Vipond hanging Prime’s cap on a post by his drums.

Frontman Ricky Ross was in liberal vicar mode, welcoming all in the face of divisive forces, offering “compassion, love and redemption” from his own salvation army, with Lorraine McIntosh as chief tambourine-shaker, whipping up the congregation on That’s What We Can Do. Better believe it. The couple were less convincing as soul ad libbers on Love and Regret.

New recruit Brian McAlpine got his first chance to show off with a fairground organ style intro to Fergus Sings the Blues, one of their most celebratory songs. There was more hometown inspiration on the shimmering Raintown and just the right amount of nostalgia for their own past on the likes of Late ’88 and The Hipsters.