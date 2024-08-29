Oasis Edinburgh Ticket Prices: Here's how much you'll have to pay to be at Murrayfield next summer
The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.
It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale this Saturday (August 31) and are expected to sell out quickly.
But what will fans be expected to pay for the chance to see one of the biggest reunions in British music history?
Here’s the damage, before the inevitable booking fees, with the price of the seats depending on their position within the stadium:
- Pitch standing: £151
- Seats: £74
- Seats: £101.50
- Seats: £129
- Seats: £167.50
- Seats: £206
- Premium Standing Package (One premium standing ticket to the show A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening): £216
- Premium Seat Package (One premium seated ticket to the show A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening): £271
