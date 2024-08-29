Oasis are playing three gigs at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium next summer. | Getty Images

You’ll need deep pockets if you’re planning to try and bag a ticket for Oasis this Saturday.

The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale this Saturday (August 31) and are expected to sell out quickly.

But what will fans be expected to pay for the chance to see one of the biggest reunions in British music history?

Here’s the damage, before the inevitable booking fees, with the price of the seats depending on their position within the stadium: