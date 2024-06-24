AEG hopes to attract ‘some of the world’s hottest acts’ to city

A hunt has been launched for a multi-million pound headline sponsor Edinburgh's new 8,500-capacity concert arena.

One of the world’s biggest live entertainment companies says it is offering a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to snap up the naming rights for the complex.

AEG, who staged the recent Taylor Swift concerts in the city, say they will allow the main commercial backer of the Edinburgh Park Arena to "place their brand front-and-centre alongside some of the world's hottest acts."

Edinburgh's new indoor arena is planned to be up and running by 2027.

They say the selected company will be able to have its name "integrated into the fabric of the venue."

They may be given early access to tickets to sell to their customers as well as offer “signature experiences” at the new venue, including access to exclusive lounges and VIP packages.

However a long-term sponsorship deal is expected to command one of the most lucrative ever struck in Scotland given the track record of AEG and the level of artists expected to be attracted to the venue.

At least 150 events a year are expected to be staged at the Edinburgh arena, which is expected to attract acts who normally bypass the city completely.

AEG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship arm of AEG Europe, which has just secured planning permission for the new venue, said the naming rights deal offered the chance to engage with “some of the most passionate live entertainment fans in the UK.”

AEG, which runs the O2 arena in London, plans to start work next year and be staging the first shows in 2027. The new venue is expected to create around 1350 jobs and generate an additional £520 million for the economy.

Current backers of AEG venues around the world include Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Accor and T-Mobile.Two of Berlin’s leading music venues were recently renamed after AEG struck a naming rights deal with Uber, while the firm unveiled Bacardi and Volvo as backers of a new arena in Bangkok earlier this year. AEG is also currently seeking a new backer for two of its London venues, the Olympia and the Apollo.

The Co-Co Group is reported to have spent nearly £100 million to secure a 15-year naming rights deal for Manchester's new indoor arena.

Scottish Hydro was said to have paid £1.5m a year to secure the initial naming rights for Glasgow's biggest indoor concert venue, the Hydro, which opened in 2013. It was renamed after OVO Energy when the company became its new title partner in 2019, with an extension announced last year taking the current deal run until at least 2030.

A spokeswoman for AEG Europe said: “We believe the opportunity to take up naming rights for Edinburgh Park Arena provides an unprecedented opportunity for local businesses or brands wishing to enhance Scottish brand presence.”

Paul Samuels, executive vice-president of AEG Global Partnerships, said: “Edinburgh residents are one of the most active listeners of music per capita in the UK – even more so than London - and those entertainment fans have been missing an arena for too long.

"Our team is behind some of the most iconic partnerships in the world, including The O2 in London, and we’re now looking for an ambitious business who can seize this rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with both hands.”