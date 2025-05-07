M90 crash: Driver fighting for life after lorry crash from motorway bridge
A man is in hospital fighting for his life after a lorry crashed from a motorway flyover near Perth.
A HGV fell from the M90 flyover at the Craigend Interchange at around 7.30am on Tuesday, May 6, landing upside down on the A912 below.
The driver of the lorry, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where his condition is described as critical.
Police are now appealing to the public for information, with officers looking to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Sergeant David Farr said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it who hasn’t already spoken to officers to come forward.
“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact us as it could assist with our enquiries.”
The southbound slip road from Broxden towards Edinburgh remains closed, with drivers asked to avoid the area while repairs are made.
It is expected to reopen this afternoon.
Those with information are being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0553 of May 6.
