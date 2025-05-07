Lorry crashes off Scottish motorway bridge and lands upside down as busy roads remain shut

Published 7th May 2025, 08:24 BST
The motorway junction remains closed in parts after a lorry crashed off a bridge

A lorry has crashed off a motorway bridge and landed upside down in an incident that closed a busy Scottish motorway junction.

The HGV fell from the M90 flyover at the Craigend Interchange in Perth in Scotland around 7:30am on Tuesday.

An HGV lorry is seen on its side after crashing through a barrier and falling from abridge on the M90 near Perth. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNSAn HGV lorry is seen on its side after crashing through a barrier and falling from abridge on the M90 near Perth. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS
Paramedics, police, firefighters and trauma response units attended the scene, as the lorry was spotted upturned on the A912 below.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Their condition remains unknown.

The M90, A912 and nearby roads were closed while an investigation was carried out.

The M90 slip road heading southbound from Broxden towards Edinburgh was closed at Craigend following the incident. The A912 was also closed in both directions.

Traffic Scotland said the junction remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow for barrier repairs.

A post on X said: “Junction 10 The M90 at Junction 10 flyover, remains CLOSED southbound due to a road traffic incident on the A912. It will remain closed overnight to allow for barrier repairs.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 7.30am to attend an incident at the Craigend Interchange near Perth.

"Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a trauma team, a special operations response team (SORT) and a resuscitation rapid response unit (3RU) were dispatched to the scene.

"One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital."

