Major road closed at busy junction following crash as motorists told to expect lengthy delays

The junction on the M90 has been closed

A major road in Perth and Kinross has been shut following a traffic crash.

The Craigend junction flyover - a complex interchange immediately south of Perth - has been fully closed on the M90.

A road on the M90 has been closed in both directions | Stock

Traffic Scotland confirmed the closure had been put in place about 7.30am on Tuesday following the incident.

There is no exit from the M90 southbound at junction ten while the closure is in place.

Motorists have been warned to use alternative routes and expect longer journey times.

The M90 Craigend junction, which has been shut following a road crash | Google Maps

Police Scotland is in attendance, as well as crews from Amey North East Trunk Roads.

Motorists have been warned traffic is “very heavy” in the area.

Traffic Scotland said in a statement: “There is currently no exit from the M90 southbound at junction ten due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”