Published 13th May 2025, 09:36 BST
A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man found seriously injured outside of a Dundee pub.

A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured outside of a pub in Dundee.

A 40-year-old man was found with a serious head injury outside of The Tavern pub on Lothian Crescent in the early hours of Saturday, May 3 when he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He was believed to have been in the pub alongside another man, before he was escorted outside where he slumped to the ground as people attempted to help him.

Police have now confirmed that a man, 38, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

He appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

