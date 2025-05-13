A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a person outside of The Tavern pub on Lothian Crescent in Dundee. | Adobe Stock / Google Maps

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man found seriously injured outside of a Dundee pub.

A 40-year-old man was found with a serious head injury outside of The Tavern pub on Lothian Crescent in the early hours of Saturday, May 3 when he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He was believed to have been in the pub alongside another man, before he was escorted outside where he slumped to the ground as people attempted to help him.

Police have now confirmed that a man, 38, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.