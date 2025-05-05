Dundee crime: Man in hospital with serious head injury after being found outside city pub
Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured outside of a pub in Dundee.
The 40-year-old man was found outside of The Tavern pub on Lothian Crescent with a serious head injury. An ambulance was called and at around 1.50am on Saturday, May 3 he was admitted to Ninewells Hospital.
The man remains in a “serious condition”.
He was believed to have been in the pub alongside another man, before he was escorted outside. Police are now calling for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector Craig Kelly, Tayside CID, said: “From our enquiries so far, we believe the injured man had been in the pub in the company of one other man, and then he is seen being escorted outside from the bar. He appears then to slump to the ground with a number of people trying to assist him.
“We would ask the man who had been with him initially, those who were with him outside, or indeed anyone who knows what happened to him, to come forward.
“His family is now aware and are with him in hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”
Anyone with any information that could assist officers is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 1065 from Sunday, May 4. Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.