The 'innovative' hospital celebrated in new V&A Dundee exhibition - from keyhole surgery to IVF

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wooden prosthetic leg made in 1947 and stories of dozens of doctors, nurses, hospital porters and other staff are to feature in an exhibition about Dundee's medical history to mark the anniversary of Ninewells Hospital.

Ninewells Hospital: Care, Community and Innovation, at the V&A museum in Dundee, explores the breadth of design at the hospital, from the architecture of the building itself to the ground-breaking innovations developed within its walls and across Tayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the first hospital in the UK to embed a medical school within its design, Ninewells Hospital, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, pioneered a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. Its innovative architecture allowed for future expansion and ensured every floor had ground-level access due to its slope-side location.

Felix Mulholland enjoys the keyhole surgery interactive display at V&A Dundee's Ninewells Hospital exhibition. | Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Told through an interactive, visual timeline dating back to 1798, the free exhibition also highlights some of Dundee and Tayside’s broader medical milestones, alongside the breakthroughs and contributions of visionary individuals. The timeline showcases globally significant advancements in personalised medicine, education, and research – from keyhole surgery and smear tests to innovations in cancer care – many of which stem from the University of Dundee’s close ties to the hospital and have shaped the delivery of everyday care worldwide.

The exhibition also features an array of surgical artefacts and medical instruments, including prototype keyhole surgery tools designed at Ninewells, where the technique was pioneered. Many of these items have been donated by NHS Tayside and the Tayside Medical History Museum.

An historic photograph of a commissioning ward bay in Ninewells Hospital is part of the exhibition. | V&A

The essential role of design in developing bespoke mobility aids will be showcased through a spotlight on the Tayside Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Technology Centre, the only facility in Scotland to offer in-house assessment, design and production of custom prosthetics, orthotics and mobility aids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To illustrate the evolution of design techniques, a prosthetic leg made in Dundee, crafted from wood and metal in 1947, will be displayed alongside a contemporary prosthetic leg featuring a Bluetooth microprocessor created specifically for the exhibition. A new film explores the intersection of traditional craft techniques and modern healthcare through the creation of mobility aids.

Louise Dickson, assistant curator at V&A Dundee, said: “Dundee has long been home to medical innovation, changing lives across the globe. From pioneers in IVF and keyhole surgery to revolutionary hospital design, the exhibition showcases the city's ongoing legacy of progress and care. It highlights how Ninewells Hospital continues to evolve, delivering healthcare around the clock to thousands of people.

“Most people living in Dundee or Tayside have a connection to Ninewells. Whether you or a family member were born there, studied there or know someone who has been treated there, it touches all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exhibition will spark memories, pride and powerful conversations, but its story doesn’t end here. Dundee and Tayside continue to inspire and influence the future of healthcare worldwide and, as Scotland’s design museum, we are delighted to celebrate that.”