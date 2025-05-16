Mr Turnbull went missing after a sailing trip on Tuesday.

The family of 72-year-old Alistair Turnbull has been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been recovered in the search for a man who went missing while sailing in Dumfries and Galloway, following a major three day operation.

At around 4.40pm on Thursday, a body was found in the Fleet Bay area near Whithorn. While it has yet to be formally identified, the family of 72-year-old Alistair Turnbull, who is also known as Garry, has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 72-year-old from Gatehouse of Fleet first went missing on Tuesday at around 7pm after his dinghy was reported overdue. It sparked a multi-agency operation involving HM Coastguard, and Police Scotland, as well as the RNLI.

The search was resumed on Wednesday morning, with Mr Turnbull’s dinghy discovered in the Wigtown Bay area later that day.