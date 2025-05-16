Body discovered in search for missing Scottish sailor
A body has been recovered in the search for a man who went missing while sailing in Dumfries and Galloway, following a major three day operation.
At around 4.40pm on Thursday, a body was found in the Fleet Bay area near Whithorn. While it has yet to be formally identified, the family of 72-year-old Alistair Turnbull, who is also known as Garry, has been informed.
There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The 72-year-old from Gatehouse of Fleet first went missing on Tuesday at around 7pm after his dinghy was reported overdue. It sparked a multi-agency operation involving HM Coastguard, and Police Scotland, as well as the RNLI.
The search was resumed on Wednesday morning, with Mr Turnbull’s dinghy discovered in the Wigtown Bay area later that day.
At around 3.35pm Coastguard stood down their operation, with police continuing their search on Thursday with assistance from drones, air support units and the Mountain Rescue Team.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.