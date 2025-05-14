Coastguard teams and Police Scotland are looking for a man, 72, who went missing while sailing a dinghy in the Wigtown Bay area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major search is being carried out after a 72-year-old man who was sailing went missing off the Solway Coast.

HM Coastguard was called out to reports of a missing dinghy off Wigtown Bay on Tuesday around 7pm, with a multi-agency operation involving Police Scotland launched that same evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coastguard helicopter

Police were called out around 8pm on Tuesday to help with the search.

Meanwhile, Coastguard rescue teams from Ballantrae, Isle of Whithorn, Kirkcudbright, Portling, Stranraer and Portpatrick were sent to the scene.

A search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and RNLI lifeboat teams from Kirkcudbright and Port William were also in attendance.

Emergency crews searched for more than five hours, with the operation suspended around 1am on Wednesday. The search resumed later that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard has responded to an incident involving an overdue vessel off Wigtown Bay, Scotland, on Tuesday, May 13.

“Alerted just after 7pm, Coastguard rescue teams from Ballantrae, Isle of Whithorn, Kirkcudbright, Portling, Stranraer and Port Patrick were sent alongside an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and Kirkcudbright RNLI lifeboat.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, we were made aware of a missing 72-year-old man who had been sailing in the Fleet of Bay area earlier that afternoon.