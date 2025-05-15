Alistair Turnbull, 72, went missing while sailing on Tuesday with police continuing their search after dinghy found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 72-year-old man who went missing after a sailing trip on Tuesday has been named by police, as searches continue.

Alistair Turnbull, from Gatehouse of Fleet, went missing while sailing in the Fleet of Bay area on Tuesday, where he was last seen around 1pm. His dinghy was later found in the Wigtown Bay area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coastguard vehicle. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

After first responding to the incident on Tuesday evening, HM Coastguard continued their search for Mr Turnbull on Wednesday morning before eventually calling off the operation around 3.35pm “pending new information”.

Police are still searching for Mr Turnbull along the coastline of the Garlieston Bay and Wigtown Bay areas, with a mountain rescue team involved, as well as drones and air support units. Officers are also appealing to the public for further information.

Search for missing man last seen in Fleet of Bay area continues after dinghy found

Superintendent Alison Wilson said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing and teams have been deployed across various areas in efforts to trace Alistair. We would also ask members of the public to report any information which may assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3501 of Tuesday, May 13, 2025."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HM Coastguard have said that they will continue to support police search efforts as needed.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “The operation by HM Coastguard in response to a sailing dinghy reported overdue off Wigtown Bay, Scotland, was stood down at about 3.35pm on May 14 after an extensive search, pending any new information.

“The alarm was raised at about 7pm on May 13. Coastguard rescue teams were sent from Ballantrae, Isle of Whithorn, Kirkcudbright, Portling, Stranraer and Port Patrick.

“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also sent, as well as the RNLI's inshore lifeboats from Kirkcudbright and Stranraer, and Port William Inshore Rescue Service. Police Scotland were in attendance.