All Aboard! First Bus offers 50% off tickets during The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen

This exclusive discount is being offered to help locals and visitors during what is set to be one of the biggest events of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus has announced a 50% discount on tickets across its Aberdeen routes during next week’s historic Tall Ships Races. From July 19 to July 22, 2025, hop on board and cruise through the city with ease and affordability.

The discounted tickets will be unlimited during the event’s run, available only through the First Bus app on Two-Trip, Day, 3- and 5-Day tickets. The announcement is in addition to First Bus partnering with Aberdeen City Council to offer 25,000 free Day tickets over the four event days, able to be used on services across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To redeem one of the 25,000 free Day tickets, a code will be released each day of the event on The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen website and social media. This code should be entered into the ‘Discount Code’ section of the First Bus App in the ‘Tall Ships Promotion’ category. The free ticket will then be ready to activate. Each code is only valid for that specific day with a limited number of tickets available. Once that number has been reached, a 50% discount on Two-Trip, Day, 3- and 5-Day First Bus tickets will still be available.

First Bus Senior Operations Manager, Graeme Edwards (left) Aberdeen City Council Councillor, Martin Greig (right)

As one of the busiest events of the year, expected to draw 400,000 visits, the bus operator and council are teaming up to minimise road congestion and reduce the overall Tall Ships Aberdeen carbon footprint. The Council will be supporting 4 Park & Ride shuttle bus services, which will be operated by local bus operators, departing from Bridge of Don P&R, Craibstone P&R, P&J Live (surface parking) and Kingswells P&R, with services running up to every 15 minutes.

Port of Aberdeen’s North Harbour will transform into a maritime festival, featuring almost 50 tall ships from around the globe. From food stalls and captivating street performers to free live music on multiple stages, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The festivities kick off on July 19 with the grand arrival of the fleet and a dazzling opening ceremony. The city will welcome over 1,500 sailors to take part in the lively international crew parade on July 20, featuring live music, dance, and captivating theatre performances. The grand finale on July 22 will see the ships set sail for Kristiansand, Norway, in a breathtaking parade along the beach esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We’re excited to support The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen with a 50% discount on tickets across all our routes in the city. This is an amazing opportunity for both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the festival without blowing their budget on travel.

First Bus offers 50% off tickets during The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen

“With venues for this event scattered around the city, we wanted to play our part in helping people explore the festival to its fullest in the most sustainable way. We can’t wait to see everyone hopping on our buses and having a fantastic time!”

Councillor Martin Greig, Chair of the Tall Ships Aberdeen organising committee, said: “It's reassuring that The Tall Ships Races event will benefit from effective and strong partnership working with First Aberdeen. Their involvement helps to ensure that bus travel will be available cheaply, safely and speedily for the many thousands of spectators visiting the event. It is vital to get the transport arrangements right for everyone, especially around the harbour and city centre areas which are the focal points for visitors. Careful, detailed planning for buses and other forms of transport is underway so that all can enjoy the fantastic and memorable experience of The Tall Ships Races 2025."