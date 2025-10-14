Look inside Aberdeen Irish bar Molly Malones as it officially reopens after six-figure refurbishment
After a six-figure refurbishment, Aberdeen Irish pub Molly Malones has officially reopened.
Located on Union Street, the much loved Belhaven bar was closed for a month to accommodate the transformation with customers getting their first look inside on Friday, October 10.
The previously compact bar area has been expanded, with new wooden floors and more comfortable furniture installed. The venue has been decorated with authentic Irish-themed decor, including a standout bespoke Guinness Gate mural in the dining area, which pays tribute to Ireland’s iconic stout.
Outside of aesthetic upgrades, the Molly Malones renovation includes a new air conditioning system.
To match its new look, there is also an extensive drinks selection, with food such as an Irish Stew Crock Pot and Molly’s Own Steak & Guinness Pie on offer. In addition, students will receive 20% off food and drink, seven days a week.
To celebrate the reopening of Molly Malones Aberdeen, there will be live music in the pub from Thursday to Sunday, with additional shows scheduled for every night in December.
Heather Sandie, general manager at Molly Malones, said: “Molly Malones is more than just a pub – it’s a celebration of Irish hospitality, warmth and charm, right here in Aberdeen.
“We’re thrilled to show off our new-look Molly Malones, where we offer a lively and welcoming destination for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a meal with friends, or soaking up the atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome you to Molly Malones.”
More information about Molly Malones Aberdeen can be found online.
