Hundreds of LEZ fines were issued in conjunction with the Tall Ships Races event in Aberdeen.

More than 300 fines were issued to motorists for breaching Aberdeen’s low-emission zone (LEZ) in just four days during the flagship Tall Ships Races event.

Figures released under Freedom of Information show 319 fines were issued during the four-day event running from July 19 to July 22.

Tall ships leave Aberdeen Harbour, to take part in the Parade of Sail. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Of these, 75 penalties went to drivers using Virginia Street and Commerce Street, situated close to the harbour. A further 47 were issued to motorists driving non-compliant vehicles on Wapping Street, connecting to Denburn Road.

The flurry of penalties coincided with the Tall Ships Races spectacular - a family-free event that attracted an estimated 400,000 visitors to the city. Around 50 vessels took part, with Aberdeen the only UK host port.

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A total of 15,844 fines have been issued to motorists breaching Aberdeen’s LEZ for the year to the end of July.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr described the tally as “eye-watering” as he claimed enforcement of the zone risked jeopardising large-scale events.

Aberdeen motorists had been warned in advance their cars could be towed if parked on streets closed for the Tall Ships event. Parts of the city experienced severe traffic congestion across the four days.

Mr Kerr, who has campaigned against the introduction of LEZs, said: “These figures underline the greed of the council, which seeks to benefit from motorists visiting Aberdeen for magnificent events like the Tall Ships Races.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr in front of one of the LEZ signs. | Submitted

“I have no doubt that a large number of the penalties imposed across Aberdeen’s LEZs over the four days, particularly around the harbour, will have been drivers visiting the event.

“Hard-pressed motorists attending great events in the city like these are being used as a cash cow by the council to plug Aberdeen’s budget deficit, caused in part by the chronic underfunding of the Scottish Government.

“Rather than punishing drivers, harming events and cutting off businesses, these heinous measures must be dumped to give people the comfort they need to return to our city centre.”

The LEZ was introduced to improve air quality, with older petrol and diesel vehicles banned from parts of the city centre covered by the zone. Any driver caught entering the designated areas in a non-compliant vehicle is issued with a £60 fine - although this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

It was confirmed earlier this month that fines of more than £500,000 issued to drivers breaching Aberdeen's emission rules had gone unpaid in the scheme’s first nine months.

The LEZ has been enforced since June last year. The income produced from penalties, after costs were covered, was £1.23m in the first year of the zone’s operation.

A report submitted to Aberdeen City Council's net zero, environment and transport committee earlier this month said the volume of vehicles in the city compliant with the LEZ had increased from 82 per cent in 2023 to 89 per cent this year.

Surplus money generated from the scheme is being used to fund transport or air quality improvement initiatives. Up to £200,000 was committed to a new e-bike rental scheme, which has been put out to tender, in March.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have also introduced LEZs.