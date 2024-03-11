4 . Three Sisters

The enormous Three Sisters pub, on Cowgate, has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard for sunny days. It's also the location of Edinburgh's largest St Patrick's Day festival, with live bands, drag queens and 'craic'aoke' and competitions. This year's celebrations start at 8am and go on until 3am, with a free breakfast and pint of Leprechaun Lager for early bird revellers.