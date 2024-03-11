And Edinburgh isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.
Here are eight were you can be sure will be going the extra mile to celebrate this Sunday.
1. Malones Leith
Formerly the Constitution Bar, Malones Leith on Constitution Street is the newest additions to Edinburgh's Irish pub scene - and a sister pub to the original Malones in Haymarket. They are one of the few pubs in Edinburgh to serve Tennent’s Tank Lager, with a menu that specialises in fresh and local seafood.
2. Dropkick Murphys
Open until 3am every night of the week, Dropkick Murphys, on Merchant Street, is the place to go if you want to dance until the wee small hours this St Patrick's Day. There's regular live music and it's also a great venue for watching the latest big sporting occasion on big screens.
3. Kitty O'Shea's
An atmospheric basement bar hidden off Frederick Street, Kitty O'Shea's has a wide range of drinks, pub grub and regular live music - which starts from 6pm and continues until 3am, every day of the week.
4. Three Sisters
The enormous Three Sisters pub, on Cowgate, has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard for sunny days. It's also the location of Edinburgh's largest St Patrick's Day festival, with live bands, drag queens and 'craic'aoke' and competitions. This year's celebrations start at 8am and go on until 3am, with a free breakfast and pint of Leprechaun Lager for early bird revellers.