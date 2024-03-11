There is plenty of choice when it comes to finding an Irish pub in Edinburgh for St Patrick's Day.There is plenty of choice when it comes to finding an Irish pub in Edinburgh for St Patrick's Day.
Edinburgh Irish Pubs 2024: Here are 8 bars with great craic perfect to celebrate St Patrick's Day in

It's nearly St Patrick's Day, and these pubs will all be gearing up for the big day.

By David Hepburn
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:45 GMT

Every March 17 millions of people across the world raise a glass to Ireland’s patrol saint.

And Edinburgh isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.

Here are eight were you can be sure will be going the extra mile to celebrate this Sunday.

Formerly the Constitution Bar, Malones Leith on Constitution Street is the newest additions to Edinburgh's Irish pub scene - and a sister pub to the original Malones in Haymarket. They are one of the few pubs in Edinburgh to serve Tennent’s Tank Lager, with a menu that specialises in fresh and local seafood.

1. Malones Leith

Open until 3am every night of the week, Dropkick Murphys, on Merchant Street, is the place to go if you want to dance until the wee small hours this St Patrick's Day. There's regular live music and it's also a great venue for watching the latest big sporting occasion on big screens.

2. Dropkick Murphys

An atmospheric basement bar hidden off Frederick Street, Kitty O'Shea's has a wide range of drinks, pub grub and regular live music - which starts from 6pm and continues until 3am, every day of the week.

3. Kitty O'Shea's

The enormous Three Sisters pub, on Cowgate, has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard for sunny days. It's also the location of Edinburgh's largest St Patrick's Day festival, with live bands, drag queens and 'craic'aoke' and competitions. This year's celebrations start at 8am and go on until 3am, with a free breakfast and pint of Leprechaun Lager for early bird revellers.

4. Three Sisters

