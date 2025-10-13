Aberdeenshire fire: Police treating Dyce Primary School blaze as 'wilful'
Police are treating a fire at an Aberdeenshire primary school as ‘wilful’.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Dyce Primary School in Dyce at around 2.52pm on Saturday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and a height appliance to the scene. They extinguished the fire and left at 8.43pm after ensuring the area was made safe.
There were no reported injuries.
Officers are treating the fire as wilful and say they are following a positive line of enquiry.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, October 11, police were made aware of a fire at a school on Gordon Terrace, Aberdeen.
