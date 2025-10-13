Enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are treating a fire at an Aberdeenshire primary school as ‘wilful’.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Dyce Primary School in Dyce at around 2.52pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and a height appliance to the scene. They extinguished the fire and left at 8.43pm after ensuring the area was made safe.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers are treating the fire as wilful and say they are following a positive line of enquiry.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, October 11, police were made aware of a fire at a school on Gordon Terrace, Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There were no reports of any injuries.