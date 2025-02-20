Fire that broke out in school 'started deliberately', police believe

‘Dyce Academy remains closed to pupils and staff following a fire overnight’

A school that was ravaged by fire overnight will be closed for the rest of the week, as police announced they believe it was set deliberately.

Dyce Academy, in Aberdeen, was closed to pupils on Wednesday following a blaze that broke out just before midnight on Tuesday.

Fire crews attended at the scene to deal with the blaze. Picture: Submitted

Around 60 firefighters extinguished the blaze, with six fire engines and a height vehicle called to the scene, and detectives believe it was deliberate.

Teaching staff have not been able to access the building, which suffered smoke and water damage, as well as fire damage to "a small number of rooms", a spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said.

A review was due to be carried out on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: " Dyce Academy remains closed to pupils and staff following a fire overnight.

"Council officers and the headteacher have not yet been able to gain access to the school building to fully assess the extent of the damage.

"They have been advised that the fire damage appears to be contained to a small number of rooms, however they expect there to be extensive smoke and water damage, and a need for repair work required before pupils and staff can return to the building.

"In order to fully assess and address the damage, and to ensure that utilities are fully operational, council officers are working on the assumption that the school will be closed for the remainder of this week.

"The situation will be reviewed tomorrow. The headteacher will provide a formal update to parents, carers and school staff on the situation on Friday morning."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police were called to the school just after midnight on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reported injuries."

Detective Constable Alex Currie said: "Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful. Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting incident number 0038 of 19 February 2025 .