Emergency services attended the scene after a fall at a Fife docks

A lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams were called out after reports of a person becoming injured in a fall at docks in Fife.

The alarm was raised just after midday on Sunday at Methil Docks.

Fire engines were called to the scene. | Contributed

Pictures on social media showed fire engines and ambulance vehicles at the scene of the incident.

The injured person was located and passed on to paramedics for treatment.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “At 12.14pm, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with a fall injury at Methil Docks, Fife.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Leven and Kinghorn were sent, alongside RNLI Kinghorn lifeboat.