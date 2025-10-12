Person injured in fall at Fife docks as fire engines and coastguard called to Methil site

By Neil Pooran
Comment
Published 12th Oct 2025, 17:40 BST
Emergency services attended the scene after a fall at a Fife docks

A lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams were called out after reports of a person becoming injured in a fall at docks in Fife.

The alarm was raised just after midday on Sunday at Methil Docks.

Fire engines were called to the scene.
Fire engines were called to the scene. | Contributed

Pictures on social media showed fire engines and ambulance vehicles at the scene of the incident.

The injured person was located and passed on to paramedics for treatment.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “At 12.14pm, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with a fall injury at Methil Docks, Fife.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Leven and Kinghorn were sent, alongside RNLI Kinghorn lifeboat.

“The casualty was located and recovered into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service for onward medical treatment.”

