Prime Day discounts on dog food, treats, toys and more provide a golden opportunity to stock up on supplies for your furry best friend on the cheap.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our furry friends bring us unbridled joy, whether it's by bounding up and down the hallway with reckless abandon when we walk through the door, snuggling up to us in the evening or being utter encapsulated with the everyday things we take for granted. But they don't come cheap, and Prime Day is a great opportunity to stock up on supplies for cheap.

Kennel-loads of doggy supplies, from food and treats to chews, toys, supplements and cooling mats, are currently on sale for a fraction of their usual prices on Amazon, and we've rounded up some of the biggest discounts going.

Prime Day Dog Food Deals

Here in the morning, gone by the evening, dog food disappears faster than your pooch at the park, so these deals on the most vital of canine supplies are well worth considering.

Winalot Dog Food Mixed in Gravy (40 x 100g): Down to £9.99 | 33% OFF

Prime Day Dog Toy Deals

If dogs are man's best friend, let's take a moment to recognise the role that toys play in maintaining that relationship.

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle: £14.19 | SAVE 59%

Apasiri Nylon & Rubber Almost Indestructible Dog Chew: £11.08 | DOWN 20%

Vivifying Snuffle Mat for Dogs for Foraging and Slow Feeding: £13.59 | SAVE 20%

More Prime Day Dog Deals

From supplements and cooling mats to beds and tracker, there are plenty more deals to get your teeth stuck into this Prime Day.

YuMOVE Joint Supplement for Older Dogs with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Green Lipped Mussel (120 Tablets): £23.99 | 37% OFF

ALL FOR PAWS Gel Cooling Mat for Indoors & Outdoors (90 x 60cm): £27.19 | SAVE 26%

PawPride Gel Cooling Mat (Multiple Sizes): From £11.91 | UP TO 40% OFF

Silentnight Dog Bed with Machine Washable Cover, Contoured Foam Support & Non-Slip Base: £39.99 | SAVE 27%