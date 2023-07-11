Our furry friends bring us unbridled joy, whether it's by bounding up and down the hallway with reckless abandon when we walk through the door, snuggling up to us in the evening or being utter encapsulated with the everyday things we take for granted. But they don't come cheap, and Prime Day is a great opportunity to stock up on supplies for cheap.
Kennel-loads of doggy supplies, from food and treats to chews, toys, supplements and cooling mats, are currently on sale for a fraction of their usual prices on Amazon, and we've rounded up some of the biggest discounts going.
Prime Day Dog Food Deals
Here in the morning, gone by the evening, dog food disappears faster than your pooch at the park, so these deals on the most vital of canine supplies are well worth considering.
Winalot Dog Food Mixed in Gravy (40 x 100g): Down to £9.99 | 33% OFF
Pedigree Dog Food Mixed in Gravy (40 x 100g): Down to just £11.19 | 30% OFF
Prime Day Dog Toy Deals
If dogs are man's best friend, let's take a moment to recognise the role that toys play in maintaining that relationship.
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle: £14.19 | SAVE 59%
Apasiri Nylon & Rubber Almost Indestructible Dog Chew: £11.08 | DOWN 20%
Dog Puzzle Slow Feeder Toy: £8.79 | SAVE 41%
SLuB Carrot Snuff Pads for Foraging and Sniffing: £27.99 | DOWN 20%
Vivifying Snuffle Mat for Dogs for Foraging and Slow Feeding: £13.59 | SAVE 20%
More Prime Day Dog Deals
From supplements and cooling mats to beds and tracker, there are plenty more deals to get your teeth stuck into this Prime Day.
YuMOVE Joint Supplement for Older Dogs with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Green Lipped Mussel (120 Tablets): £23.99 | 37% OFF
ALL FOR PAWS Gel Cooling Mat for Indoors & Outdoors (90 x 60cm): £27.19 | SAVE 26%
PawPride Gel Cooling Mat (Multiple Sizes): From £11.91 | UP TO 40% OFF
Silentnight Dog Bed with Machine Washable Cover, Contoured Foam Support & Non-Slip Base: £39.99 | SAVE 27%
Pawfit 2 GPS Tracker: £41.99 | SAVE 24%
This article will be updated regularly with the latest Prime Day Dog Deals. For discounts on all manner of items including laptops, smartphones, TVs and other great tech, check out our page on the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in the UK.