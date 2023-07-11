Widely considered one of, if not the best smartphone camera on the market, the Pixel 7 is currently down to just £445 with free UK delivery for Prime Day.

The Google Pixel 7, one of the best smartphones on the market and arguably the best camera phone money can buy, is currently available for a bargain £445 on Amazon for Prime Day.

Even at its full price of £599, the Pixel is much cheaper than many top-tier smartphones. Apple’s iPhone 14, for instance, costs a full £250 more for a very similar package.

But with £154 hammered off the standard price, this Pixel 7 deal is gold dust.

Pixel 7 specs and features

The handset features a large and sharp 6.3-inch, 2400 x 1080 AMOLED screen, with a high 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1400 nits.

It has a fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen, it’s water-resistant to up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and runs the latest version of the Android operating system.

The Pixel 7 is available in black, white and green colour schemes, and whichever you choose, you’ll get 128GB of internal storage. As there’s no microSD card slot, this cannot be expanded.

One of the most impressive smartphone cameras ever created

The best thing about the Pixel 7, however, is its photography prowess. Many reviewers consider it to be at least one of the best camera phones ever made.

It uses a 50-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens for its main camera, which in combination with clever inbuilt features like Super Res Zoom, Real Tone, blur reduction and Night Sight, take some of the most impressive shots you could hope for without having to carry an ultra-expensive dedicated camera around with you.