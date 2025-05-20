According to the Scottish Environmental Horticulture Growth Strategy there are over one million people in Scotland who are regular gardeners .

From communal tenement gardens to expansive private grounds, we love our borders, rockeries, lawns and patios.

It’s hugely satisfying to see a plant you’ve cared for bloom into beautiful flowers, but you need to be careful what you choose and where you place it.

One thing it’s worth considering is what plants are most likely to attract beeds, butterflies and other pollinators.

These frequently unsung heroes play a crucial role in any garden environment by transferring pollen from one flower to another, enabling plants to reproduce and produce seeds and fruits.

Unfortunately, the UK has lost 97 per cent of its wildflower meadows since the 1930s, equal to the size of 7.5 million acres – that’s an area roughly one and a half times the size of Wales.

To help combat this decline and the impact on pollinators, it’s highly recommended to plant pollinator-friendly plants in the garden. Even a small, untouched patch of wildflowers and long grass can create a valuable mini meadow for wildlife and pollinators, from bees to butterflies.

For example, if all 20 million gardens in the UK had a wildflower space of two metres squared, that would add up to over five thousand football pitches.

Thankfully, many pollinator-friendly plants are easy to grow and maintain, and nearly all are perennials – meaning they come back year after year.

To help out Helen Nyul, Group Head of Biodiversity at David Wilson Homes, has shared some expert advice about the plants most likely to attract these useful creatures to gardens in Scotland.

Here are the top 11.

1 . Lavender Lavender is an evergreen shrub with narrow, silvery-green leaves and spikes of fragrant purple flowers. It typically blooms in late spring to early summer, and it is highly attractive to bees and butterflies. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Marjoram (Oregano) Majoram is a tender perennial herb with soft, oval leaves and small white or pink flowers. It too blooms late spring to early summer and is very attractive for both bees and other insects. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michaelmas Daisy This is a perennial flower that blooms later in the summer season with daisy-like flowers in purple, pink, blue, or white. They provide an excellent source of nectar for both bees and butterflies. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Marigold Marigolds are known for their bright yellow, orange, and red flowers and can come in a French or African variety. They bloom from late spring and are great at attracting pollinators. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales