Calling all young garden designers: Bring your garden dreams to life
Inspired by the way bees work together as a co-operative, entrants are encouraged to create a design that reflects the spirit of co-operation and community while supporting our essential pollinators.
“We’re thrilled to offer young people the chance to bring their garden designs to life," said Lynne Peacock, Membership & Communities Manager at Scotmid. "This competition not only highlights the importance of creativity but also fosters a sense of community and environmental responsibility. We look forward to seeing how young designers express the power of working together through their garden ideas.”
The competition is open to all young people, and the winning entry will see their garden design brought to life. The winner will also receive a framed print of their design, £200 of fundraising vouchers for their school or youth group, and a special goody bag featuring exclusive merchandise.
Budding designers can send their creations via email to [email protected] or by post to Garden Competition, Scotmid Co-op, Hillwood House, Newbridge, EH28 8QJ.
Full competition details, including terms and conditions, are available at: https://scotmid.coop/gardencompetition/
Entries are welcome until Friday 16th May.