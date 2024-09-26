There’s apparently only 21 neighbourhoods in the world that are cooler than this part of Glasgow’s southside.

A trendy area of Glagow has come top in Scotland, second in the UK, and 22nd in the world - according to Time Out magazine’s annual list of the coolest global neighbourhoods.

Previous years have seen Shawlands and the city’s West End included in the poll, and this time it’s Strathbungo that has been lauded.

The list was headed by Notre-Dame-du-Mont in the French city of Marseille, followed by Mers Sultan in Casablanca and Pererenan in Bali.

Stokes Croft & St Paul’s in Bristol was named the coolest part of Britain, with compilers looking for places with great local culture, food, nightlife, street life, community, and one-of-a-kind local flavour.

Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, said: “Time Out’s annual ranking of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods celebrates the most unique and exciting pockets of our cities. The neighbourhoods on this year’s list have a lot in common: great places to eat anddrink, cutting-edge culture, street life and a thriving community.

"But they’re also a distinct reflection of their cities, with each of them offering something special you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

"Some have only just reached their moment; others have been ‘cool’ for some time and are finding a new groove – all of them should be on your radar to visit in these cities.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Strathbungo.

Where is Strathbungo?

Strathbungo is situated in Glasgow’s southside, around Pollokshaws Road, which leads to the city centre, and is centred around its junction with Allison Street (where a sign reading ‘Strathbungo Cross’ can be found). It neighbours Crossmyloof to the south, Govanhill to the east and Pollokshields to the north and west, but retains its own distinctive feel from the surrounding areas.

Where does the name Strathbungo come from?

The name Strathbungo means ‘valley of the Bungo’, in the same way that Strathclyde means ‘valley of the Clyde’. The name has puzzled historians, however, as there is no river called the Bungo - and never has been. The most popular theory is that it comes from St Mungo, the paton saint of Glasgow, but that at some point ‘mungo’ became ‘bungo’.

What’s the history of Strathbungo?

Strathbungo was originally a crofter and miners village completely separate from Glasgow, dating back to the early 18th century. It became a centre of weaving by the end of the 1700s.

The modern Strathbungo started taking shape in the second half of the 19th century, when feuing dispositions were granted by Sir John Maxwell of Pollok to build new housing, starting with Moray Place. It was constructed to the designs of famed architect Alexander "Greek" Thomson - who lived in Moray Place until his death in 1875. The terraces of Regent Park Square, Queen Square and Princes Square followed, and were all named after the people involved in the Battle of Langside fought nearby. The village officially became part of Glasgow in 1891 and was extended in the 1920s to include Vennard, Thorncliffe and Carswell Gardens.

Why did Strathbungo make the cool list?

Time Out contributing writer Sarah Gillespie explained why Strathbungo made the cut, saying: "Cool new venues have been creeping up Pollokshaws Road for years, and now it’s time for Shawlands’ tiny-but-mighty neighbour to step into the spotlight.

"Strathbungo, in Glasgow's Southside, began as a village of crofters and weavers before it was consumed by the city’s nineteenth-century expansion.

"Thanks to a dedicated group of residents, it became Glasgow’s first Conservation Area (together with Pollokshields) in 1973, preserving its Victorian terraces and tenements for future generations.

"That same independent spirit endures in its fresh, young businesses: laid back restaurants such as Lobo, boutiques such as BAMand Seamster Vintage, and bars supporting local breweries."

Other highlighted local attractions mentioned included its wildlifepond, rose gardens, and views over the Southside, while the likes of arts venue Tramway, Queens Park and Pollok Country Park are all conveniently close by.

How much does it cost to live in Strathbungo?

According to Rightmove, the average property price in Strathbungo is £251,190.