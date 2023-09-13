Upon release in 2010, few could have foreseen the phenomenon that is Instagram as it revolutionised the way we scroll and created a new type of star i.e., Instagram Influencers.

From Ronaldo to the “Rock”, Kardashians to Jenners and many other familiar faces, you will likely know most if not all of the people with the highest numbers of ‘Insta’ followers in 2023. In general, social media has revolutionised the globe and ushered in a digital age that redefines how we communicate and connect in the ‘town square’ online.

Instagram, in particular, distinguishes itself as one of the most influential platforms given its popularity. Business of Apps reports that it reached 2 billion active users in 2021 and it is set to hit 2.5 in 2023 (approximately one third of the human population!)

Therefore, the platform can be seen as a mirror into what us, people of all nations, care about. If you have ever wondered who the most followed individuals of Instagram are across the globe then you’ve come to the right place.

As a thought-provoking exercise, while reading the list perhaps ask yourself if you believe the following names should be the most followed worldwide and, if not, who you would hope to see with more power to influence and why.

1 . Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a 38-year-old Portuguese professional football player who has played since 2002, he has 604 million followers.

2 . Lionel Messi Lionel Andrés Messi is a 36-year-old Argentine professional football player who has played since 2004, he has 487 million followers.

3 . Selena Gomez Selena Marie Gomez is a 31-year-old American singer, actress and producer who released her first song "Cruella de Vil" in 2008, she has 429 million followers.