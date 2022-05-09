This top-of-the-range inflatable tent offers luxurious space and camping comfort for a family of four

Dometic Ascension FTX 4-person Inflatable Tent //

A luxury four berth family tent, the Dometic Ascension FTX 4-person Inflatable Tent is designed to last for years and provide comfortable, light-free sleep for its inhabitants.

We put the Dometic Ascension to the test to see how it performs, taking it out for a wet and wild camping holiday to discern: is it worth investing in this top-of-the-range tent?

Key specs:

Sleeps: 4

Main material: Polycotton

Bedrooms: 2

Weight: 50kg

Pitch time: 20 minutes

Pros

Great quality materials and build

Weatherproof

Tons of storage space

Easy to pitch

Cons

Pricy

Not roomy enough for larger families

Heavy

Review

Not all family tents are created equal.

Brands are often a bit optimistic about how many people a tent can sleep (i.e a four-person might turn out to only realistically fit three, or a six-berth may only work if you’re packed in like sardines), but the four-person Ascension really does have tons of room for a family of four to share, thanks to two generous bedrooms plus lots of living and storage space.

Pitching: how hard is the Dometic Ascension FTX Tent to pitch?

Many of the family-sized tents we review are complicated and long-winded to pitch, but the Dometic is a doddle – you just inflate the poles using the included pump and then peg it out with heavy-duty guy ropes.

Weight

What we would note is that despite being an air tent, the Ascension is very heavy at 50kg.

Two people will need to carry it (or you could invest in a camping trolley), and you’ll need a large car boot to transport it in plus somewhere roomy to store it at home, and at least two people to pitch it. That said, this isn’t a tent designed for quick weekends away – it’s better for week or two-week-long camping holidays in the UK and abroad where you want a really good base that has room for everyone.

Bedrooms and living space in the Dometic Ascension FTX

Once pitched, step inside the Dometic Ascension to find a huge living room with plenty of light thanks to big, mesh-lined windows. This leads to two roomy bedrooms, ideal for a family of four (although this layout would work well for two couples sharing, too).

The bedrooms are made using ‘Sleep-Tite’ blackout material that we found cut light effectively on test - perfect if you fancy a lie-in and don’t want the kids to wake up at 5am when the sun comes up.

The large tent door can be fully rolled open on sunny days, giving a feeling of plentiful living space. We also really rated the dedicated rear storage area – most family tents have one or two living spaces that can quickly become cluttered with cooking kit and other belongings, so having what is essentially a separate cupboard to pop anything you’re not using in really helps keep things tidy, and allows you to use the living room simply to chill out in.

If you do want to expand the living space on offer here, Dometic also offer compatible annexes, canopies, a vestibule and even an add-on single bedroom that all zip onto the main tent.

The inner bedroom would make this tent work for a family of five if needed, and we like that you can play Tetris with your tent design by adding on rooms or choose to leave extras behind on shorter trips. That said, these additions are all sold separately for an extra cost, making this already expensive tent even pricier.

Is the Dometic Ascension waterproof?

We were lucky (or unlucky?) enough to test out the Ascension on a wet and windy camp, and found it was totally watertight and windproof even heavy rain. Unlike some cheaper family tents that can feel flimsy and flappy in high winds, this is a solid construction that stands up to weather - and should last you years with care.

Yes, this is an expensive model, and you’ll find functional designs for far less - but if you’re after something adaptable, weatherproof and well-made for a family of four, you can’t go wrong here.