Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Unwrapped - when they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.

It’s been a huge 12 months for female pop music in particular, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter selling huge numbers of albums, filling venues with fans and having their songs streamed billions of times.

In fact, seven of the top 10 most popular albums of the year on the platform were by female solo stars

The world of streaming has been the subject of some criticism, most recently from British star Kate Nash who asked fans who wanted to support her to cancel their Spotify account and sign up to her OnlyFans site instead - pointing out the tiny amount of revenue per stream.

But there’s no doubt that, for the upper echelons of the musical world, Spotify can still raise serious amounts of cash.

Here are the 10 artists who have had most success in 2024.

1 . Taylor Swift In the least surprising news since the religion of the new Pope was revealed, Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year. Interestingly her most-streamed song wasn't from new album The Tortured Poets Department. Instead, it was Cruel Summer, a fan favourite from the Lover album that's a highlight of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

2 . The Weeknd Canadian singer The Weeknd can add the accolade of the second most listened to artist of 2024 on Spotify to his (deep breath) four Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, 22 Juno Awards, six American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, Emmy and Oscar nomination.

3 . Bad Bunny Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language act to become Spotify's most streamed artist of the year in 2020, holding the record for three consecutive years. The King of Latin Trap dropped down to secind last year and has falled another place to third in 2024.